The NFL star tight end Travis Kelce recently shared his experience meeting Prince William backstage at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in London. The Kansas City Chiefs player made rather candid remarks about the future King of England, let’s dive into this anecdote shared by Kelce.

Travis Kelce meets Prince William of Wales

During a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, which Travis co-hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, the NFL star shared about his unexpected meeting with Prince William at Wembley Stadium.

The encounter took place in June when the Prince of Wales attended Swift's concert with his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

"We met royalty, guys," Travis says on the podcast. "That's right, there was royalty at the show."

As the conversation goes on the NFL player's description of Prince William definitely comes as a highlight.

"Dude, he was the coolest motherf*cker," Travis said, clearly impressed by the royal's demeanor. "He was so cool!"

It was understood that despite the casual setting, the Kelce brothers found themselves unsure about proper etiquette when meeting members of the British royal family. Travis also admitted to feeling somewhat out of his element.

"I didn't realize this, 'cause obviously we're backstage meeting him, because he was there with little George and Charlotte, and they were an absolute delight to meet," Travis explained.

"Wasn't sure if I was supposed to like bow to them, curtsy, just be an American idiot and shake their hand."

Jason then revealed that they received some guidance before the meeting. "We did get warning," he said, "but they said that because we weren't at like an official royal event, we didn't need to bow or curtsy."

Although funnily enough, despite the relaxed atmosphere, Jason still chose to address Prince William formally.

"I did still address him as Your Royal Highness," he says. "I've never felt emasculated. And I did. That was the closest I've ever been."

The royal family at Taylor Swift’s concert

The concert, which took place on Prince William's 42nd birthday, was a special occasion for the royal family. Prince George and Princess Charlotte accompanied their father to the event.

According to a source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, Princess Charlotte is a die-hard Taylor Swift fan and a big-time Swiftie.

"Princess Charlotte is the huge Taylor Swift fan in the family," the source revealed. "She has wanted to go to the concert for months, but with her mum being treated for cancer, this was a really special day to be able to celebrate her Papa's birthday like this."

The Kelce brothers' meeting with the young royals has also brought up a discussion on Prince William and Princess Kate's parenting skills.

Royal commentator Gareth Russell shared insights with GB News about Travis Kelce's impressions of Princess Charlotte.

"We heard from Taylor Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, that Princess Charlotte was an incredibly polite, engaged, interested and interesting child when he spoke to her," Russell stated.

The commentator added that many who meet the Wales children are "impressed by how polite, well mannered and engaged the children are."

He credited these qualities to their upbringing, saying, "At that age, they've acquired most of those traits from how they've been brought up."

It is very interesting to know that Travis Kelce's colorful description of Prince William as the "coolest motherf*cker" has particularly offered a glimpse into the more relaxed side of the future king.

