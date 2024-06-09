Travis Kelce Cannot Be Normal Person Due to Taylor Swift’s Crazy Fame, Reveals Jason Kelce

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce started dating publicly, the amount of publicity they are getting is just on another level.

The global pop sensation is well known for her huge level of fame worldwide and her influence on fans and others. Now that she has been hanging out with Kelce, the paparazzi are everywhere they go, outside her house, in restaurants, and everywhere else.

Swifties have even started watching the National Football League because of Travis in a relationship with the Lover singer. The fans have also started supporting Jason and he is well aware of the fans of the 14-time Grammy award winner.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's brother Jason Kelce has recently talked about the fame, and the former Philadelphia Eagles is stunned by the craze and influence.

Jason Kelce talks about crazy level of fame after Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift

Jason Kelce knows if you're dating Taylor Swift, you cannot be a normal person. Although he and his wife Kylie have enjoyed a major amount of fame, the Eagles' legend knows it's nothing if one compares it to Swift and Travis.

During Andrew Santino’s Whiskey Ginger podcast, the 36-year-old said, “It’s been crazy [and] then Travis and Taylor have taken it to another level and that’s a whole other side of it.”

The former football center further compared his and Kylie's relationship to his brother's with Swift. He said, “Like, Kylie and I think we have it bad and then we go hang out with one of them for a second.”

He further continued, “This is a whole other situation here [and] I don’t even know how to, like, you can’t be a normal person at that point.”

Travis Kelce has not changed ‘one bit’ despite the fame

In between their high-profile romance, the highest-paid tight end is keeping himself grounded although the NFL star has pushed himself towards the new heights of fame and success.

While Jason Kelce discussed the crazy level of fame they all are getting, the Super Bowl winner also stated that his younger brother has not “changed a bit” despite the changing circumstances around them, on the Whiskey Ginger podcast.

The New Heights co-host also said that Travis “stayed true to himself” and with all that fame, the three-time Super Bowl champion is “still humble” and treats everyone with “utmost respect.”

The power couple keep grabbing the attention of the people and are all over the news ever since Swift was spotted at the Super Bowl games last year in September; the time they revealed their relationship to the public.

Travis, who is currently enjoying huge popularity with his global sensation girlfriend and his NFL success, revealed how “fortunate” and “grateful” he is for the things that have come his way, the Chiefs' tight end told Good Morning America.

Meanwhile, Taylor is currently busy with the second leg of her Eras Tour and Kelce is gearing up a three-peat with the Chiefs.