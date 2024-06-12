Travis Kelce Car Accident: When Chiefs Star Had His License Suspended at 17 After He Put ‘Everyone’s Life in Danger’

Travis Kelce was recently seen showing off his skills as he washed some cars! Yes! In a promotional video posted on his TikTok, the American football player can be seen scrubbing cars. It showcased him dancing and washing cars in an official uniform.

Well, he was promoting his own business. The star player has been one of the partial owners of the Club Car Wash since 2021.

Meanwhile, this might have reminded people of his involvement in a car accident back in his early days. At that time, the NFL player did put others' lives in danger once.

The New Heights podcast hosted by the Kelce brothers once came up with a new revelation where the highest-paid tight end has disclosed his part in a vehicle collision at 17. Here is what the Kansas City Chiefs star revealed on New Year.

17-year-old Travis Kelce got his license suspended after he was involved in a vehicle crash

On the January 3 episode of The New Heights, Travis Kelce disclosed how he got involved in a vehicle crash when he and his other high school football teammates wanted to have some fun but ended up having legal troubles instead.

Kelce recalled, “I had just gotten my drivers’ license suspended by the state of Ohio,” when he lost control and hit three cars.

Jason stated in between, “For totaling my hand-me-down Dodge caravan from you! It was a purple van with a silver back [door], we called it the Purple Dragon.”

Travis Kelce advised teenagers to be a “better kid” than him

Travis Kelce, the three-time Super Bowl winner then went on to advise the young generation, “Kids, wear your seat belt... don't do this, this was very dumb and I'm very glad everyone came out okay, it was lucky.”

Kelce, who is gearing for a three-peat with his side has now become more responsible than that time and learned from experiences so the NFL star thought to make others realize and not repeat something he did back in his teenage days.

In the end, the 34-year-old tight end advised the teenagers to be a “better kid” than him after he learned from putting “everyone's life in danger.”

