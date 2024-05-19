Travis Kelce Celebrates Kelce Jam With Patrick Mahomes Ft Taylor Swift as He Gives Back to Kansas City Community

Travis Kelce is back with his music festival Kelce Jam for the second consecutive year alongside several celebrities. Although Taylor Swift couldn't be part of it, he made sure to feature her somehow.

Travis Kelce staged his own music festival Kelce Jam in Kansas City in front of around 20,000 fans celebrating their Super Bowl victory for the second time in a row. The star-studded concert included celebrities like Lil Wayne, Diplo, and 2 Chainz.

It was not possible to see Patrick Mahomes in the celebration until he was locked in with really important work like Taylor Swift who is busy with her second leg of Eras Tour in Sweden currently. Kelce and Mahomes, the teammates shared the stage together in the wake of their second back-to-back Super Bowls with the franchise.

Meanwhile, the pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift, despite being physically absent, was featured in some way during the music festival sponsored by the three-time Super Bowl champions. A video clip was played wherein she was seen cheering in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium and then she was again seen clapping with a huge smile on her face as the franchise won the Super Bowl LVIII.

Travis Kelce attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in Paris

Travis Kelce, who has been dating Taylor Swift since last September was seen enjoying his global star girlfriend's record-breaking Eras Tour in Paris. The 87th show of the concert was highly romanticised before they were captured at a candlelight dinner at Lake Como in Italy during her short break.

The couple was seen hand in hand looking into each other's eyes while they spent time in front of their $21,000-per-night private villa. The power couple also went for a boat ride on Thursday, making the most of it before they headed towards their busy schedule. She is currently in Sweden for the concert, and that’s why she couldn't attend the Kelce Jam.

However, the Lover singer has been spotted several times supporting her NFL beau at the stadiums donning the Kansas City Chiefs jersey. The billionaire singer was also there celebrating the Super Bowl victory and sharing adorable kisses and hugs with Travis, the highest-paid tight end.

