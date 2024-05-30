Travis Kelce Changes His Opinion On NBA-NFL Debate After Getting Booed During Mavs-Timberwolves Clash

Travis Kelce cheered for the Dallas Mavericks from the sidelines on Sunday night. The Mavs took a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals courtesy of Luka Doncic. The NFL star was in attendance with teammates Patrick Mahomes and Marquise Brown.

Kelce didn’t get a very warm welcome from the Dallas fans. The crowd booed the Kansas City Chiefs TE when he appeared on the jumbotron. Such harsh treatment caught him off guard. Travis Kelce discussed the controversial NBA-NFL debate on the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce. The Chiefs star seems to have changed his opinion on the controversy.

NBA stars impress Travis Kelce

Former NBA point guard Austin Rivers claimed that 30 NBA stars could easily adapt to the NFL. The claim instantly sparked debates and discussions on the internet. The Kelce brothers argued about it on their New Heights podcast.

The highest-paid TE in the NFL had chipped that the debate might never get proven. Despite that, he had backed the NFL community. Jason Kelce chose the other way around. “It’s NBA to NFL.”, Jason said.

Travis Kelce admitted that his views on the NBA-NFL debate have changed. On Wednesday’s New Heights episode, Travis Kelce agreed to his brother’s claim. “I haven’t seen athleticism like that.”, Travis said about Anthony Edward’s play.

Travis Kelce told Jason Kelce that he has reconsidered his stance. Chiefs’ star was amazed by the intensity of the Mavs and the Timberwolves clash. “Ky͏rie out there dropping 30 in the moccasins, man.”, the NFL star said about the Mavs’ guard.

Kelce on getting booed at the NBA playoff

Travis Kelce opened up about how boos affected him. He told his brother that he was surprised by the response. Kelce was taking some pictures when he appeared on the scoreboard screen. Patrick Mahomes tapped his shoulder to direct his attention towards it.

The tight end had no idea about why he was getting booed. He called himself an innocent bystander. “Maybe they just don't like the Chiefs, I don't know”, he added. Travis Kelce smiled and pointed towards Patrick Mahomes who got a huge cheer.

