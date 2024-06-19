Travis Kelce Cheekily Mentions Taylor Swift’s Presence at Super Bowl Ring Ceremony on New Heights Show

It seems Travis Kelce never misses a chance to speak about his lady love Taylor Swift, just like he did this time trying to mention how the pop icon watched the Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony. On his New Heights Show, Kelce mentioned his girlfriend without making it obvious. The Chiefs squad received their rings for Super Bowl LVIII win on Thursday, June 13.

The TTPD singer has resumed her Eras Tour. She couldn’t show up for the ceremony in person. But the pop icon cheered for the Chiefs’ tight end from miles away. Travis Kelce was discussing the ceremony with Jason Kelce when he sneaked in Swift’s name.

Also Read: David Beckham Thinks Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Too Good at Handling Spotlight on Their Relationship

Travis Kelce’s comment about Taylor Swift’s presence at ring ceremony

Despite a five-hour time difference, Swift joined the SB ring ceremony from Liverpool. She backed Kelce and the Chiefs on Mecole Hardman’s wife Chariah Grodon’s livestream. The Chiefs TE referred to this moment on the latest New Heights episode.

“The ceremony was broadcast live everywhere across the globe”, Travis told his brother. The top-paid TE in the league received his third degree on the ceremony night. “If you haven’t caught wind of who all was watching”, the Chiefs TE added.

Advertisement

Fans believe that it was a reference to Taylor Swift. The multiple Grammy winner showed excitement with ‘AHHHHH’ and ‘YESSSSSSS’ comments on Gordon’s livestream. “JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL LETS GOOOOOOO”, she chipped.

Swift proved her dedication to her boyfriend’s sport with her actions. She also talked about Mecole Hardman’s contract extension. She dozed off after watching the stream for a while.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Backs BF Travis Kelce at Chiefs’ Super Bowl Ring Ceremony; Here’s How Pop Icon Joined the Celebration From Liverpool

Taylor Swift silences rumors about breakup with Travis Kelce

Swift and Kelce haven’t met each other for over a month now. The couple was last seen together in Lake Como, Italy. Since their romantic getaway, they have been quite busy with their schedule. They haven’t been able to squeeze in quality time between their prior commitments.

Some fans were speculating that the power couple has parted ways. Some even said that the relationship was a PR stunt and was coming to an end. But, Swift’s recent actions have proved that they are going strong.

Advertisement