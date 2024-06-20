Travis Kelce Claims Tight End is the Most Important Position in Football Ahead of New Season

Travis Kelce has sparked debates with opinions about the best position on the gridiron. He was in Tennessee, Nashville to inaugurate a Tight End University. He was accompanied by Greg Olsen and the 49ers’ TE George Kittle.

The NFL star gave some valuable advice to the youth players for their future. He also shared with them about his journey as a tight end. He opened up about his love for the position. Kelce missed his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show to attend the event.

Travis Kelce explains why the tight end is the best football position

Travis Kelce hyped the young lads attending the inaugural ceremony. He told them the importance of a tight end. His first words of advice were the biggest thing a TE should know. Kelce believes that a tight end has the best f—-g position on the field.

“It is the best”, Kelce emphasized. He went on to explain why he believes so. The Chiefs’ TE reasoned that it’s best because TEs are all in open arms. They are the most relatable guys on the field.

Also Read: Throwback: When Travis Kelce Didn’t Include Patrick Mahomes and Himself in Best TE-QB Combos of All Time Ranking

Kelce said that tight ends are the plumber, the utility guy, the landscaper, and the electrician. Whenever somebody needs a guy, they are the guys. The 3x Super Bowl champion loves playing tight end.

Advertisement

His teammate and close friend Patrick Mahomes might not have liked the statement. Mahomes plays as a quarterback for the Chiefs. Not only Mahomes, but the majority of QBs would certainly have some arguments about it.

TE-QB pair of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes’ secret move for NFL 2024

Kelce and Mahomes have led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl trophies in the last five years. They dream of completing the first three-peat in NFL history. Mahomes is practicing behind-the-back passing. He believes he’ll throw a behind-the-back pass to Travis Kelce this season.