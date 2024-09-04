Travis Kelce Confirms Taylor Swift Is Drawing Up Plays for Chiefs After Patrick Mahomes’ Confession

In response to Taylor Swift's play calls ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' opening NFL game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5, Travis Kelce has voiced his opinions.

The tight end recently spoke about the veracity of an interview with the team's quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, on The Rich Eisen Show. Mahomes had mentioned how the Grammy winner used her football knowledge to help with plays.

In an NFL interview that aired on NBC last week, Mahomes revealed Taylor Swift Is drawing plays . The quarterback remarked in the interview, "She's the most famous person in the world, and she's interested in football. She posed many insightful questions. We may need to include one of her plays since she is already writing them.

On the show, Eisen questioned Kelce about the veracity of this claim, asking, "Is it true Mahomes dropped this one, is she calling plays or drawing up plays?"

Kelce continued to reaffirm that this was accurate, clarifying that Swift used this approach to determine the precise mechanics of the game. The NFL player said to the host, "She didn't know much about the rules and everything. She has just been so open to learning the game."

Kelce stated, “I think what makes her so good in her profession is that she’s so detailed in every aspect of it from the words to the music to even the releases and the music videos. She is so detailed I think she was just curious about the profession.”

Though the Grammy winner's plays haven't "made their way to Coach Reid yet," he continued that if the team does finish a Swift play, he will let everyone know after the fact. While Kelce acknowledged that the plays are "a little biased" and intended for him, there might be a reason why they haven't yet reached any of the coaching staff.

In an additional segment of the interview, Kelce discussed his performance at one of the Eras Tour shows in London and whether he needed to prepare. Kelce mentioned that she made sure that he didn't have to do much in it to be a success. Being a star at that level, she knew when the lights were on, I was going to have some fun. He further said that she placed him in a very cozy scene in the show."

The football player admitted that rather than focusing on the dance moves, his main worry was making sure he didn't drop the singer of "Our Song" during one song, which required him to lift and place her on a couch.

