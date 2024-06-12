Travis Kelce Credits Parents for His Kind and Genuine Personality

Travis Kelce participated in a charity home run derby on Saturday, June 8. The NFL star hit a home run to win the championship for his team. David Njoku who hosted the event called Kelce the nicest being ever.

The 3x Super Bowl champion reacted to Njoku’s words. After the Chiefs' mandatory mini-camp, the tight end revealed the secret of his loving nature. Kelce believes that his parents brought him up that way.

Travis Kelce’s friendly personality

The top-paid TE in the league is excited for Njoku’s upcoming season. Kelce reverted Njoku’s compliment by calling him one of a kind. He appreciated the Cleveland Browns’ tight end’s opinion about him.

“I like to say my father would slap me silly if I was any other way”, Travis Kelce said. The New Heights podcast’s co-host added that sometimes one has to straighten up and do the right thing.

Travis went on to reveal the motto of his life. The Chiefs’ TE believes being genuine, kind, and true to oneself is the right way to live. He concluded that his mom and dad are the reason he’s a friendly guy.

Donna Kelce recently claimed that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are compatible due to their nature. Kelce’s mother thinks that their friendly and gorgeous personality would help them stick to each other.

Travis Kelce’s plans for the future

The Chiefs star doesn’t want to put a time frame on his career. He wants to play until his wheels fall off. He even joked that he will never retire following Jason Kelce’s post-retirement life.

Travis Kelce wants to win the same number of Super Bowls as Michael Jordan’s NBA championships. He wants to make a difference to the football community on and off the gridiron. Kelce runs a foundation that helps children in need.