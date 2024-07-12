Travis Kelce Dedicates Karaoke Award to GF Taylor Swift; Leaves Swifties in Awe of Their 'Queen' Green Flag BF

Taylor Swift doesn't have to worry about beau Travis Kelce's crooning competition. While Swift prepares for a weekend of Eras Tour gigs in Milan, Italy, Super Bowl champion Kelce was on stage at the American Century Championship charity golf event on Thursday (July 11), missing the ESPY Awards to demonstrate his singing abilities in a karaoke competition.

While Kelce is a wonderfully kind person and a sticky-hands legend if you see his hot mess version of Whitesnake's legendary 1982 hair metal song ‘Here I Go Again,’ you can bet that a solo record will not be part of his brand expansion anytime soon.

Kelce croaked out his vocals while backed by a live band, generally getting the lyrics straight, but he murmured, "Where the f-k are the words!?" as he emoted his way through the ballad before winding up to the yelled chorus.

Travis Kelce could be seen hopping after his win

It was good enough for gold, as Kelce won the competition, jumping up and down as his name was called as if the useless hardware he received was another Lombardi trophy. Kelce, pretending to cry, said, "Taylor, this is for you!"

Kelce is a frequent visitor at the all-star Lake Tahoe charity event, having previously performed renditions of Journey's ‘Don't Stop Believin’ in 2019 and Stevie Ray Vaughn and Double Trouble's ‘Pride and Joy’ in 2022.



As usual, the Super Bowl-winning Kelce twins got their beaks wet, with former NFL great Jason Kelce winning the long drive competition with a 322-yard corker.

This weekend's event will also include the much-anticipated confrontation between DJ Khaled and Tonight program host Jimmy Fallon, who challenged the ‘We the Best’ CEO to a golf match on his program this week.

Khaled paid Fallon a visit earlier this week to accept the offer and dish some real crap. "Why can't you just say Khaled is good?" he questioned Fallon, urging the host to pack his golf bag and a "big brown paper bag" full of cash in case he loses.

Fans react to how ‘down to earth’ Travis Kelce is for Taylor Swift

Swifties found the gesture by Travis Kelce so heartwarming that one fan wrote, “OMG this man is so down to Earth. I love him for Taylor.”



Another fan could see how “proud Taylor Swift would be of the gesture. As the fan wrote, “Look how proud he is to Taylor !”

Another fan acknowledged “killatrav” as the King of “Queen” Taylor Swift. The fan wrote, “this is exactly what she deserves thank you killatrav for acting accordingly for the queen.”

Another fan wants Taylor and Travis to do a duet together as the fan wrote, “Hope Trav does a duet with Tay on TS12. He has great voice as can be heard on the song Fairytale of Philadelphia with Jason. A love song(s) about them, sung by them would be chart toppers.”

Another fan wrote that’s how a relationship should be as he wrote “He's so in love with her.... Dedicating his award is a big thing.... Love them they're so adorable. “

