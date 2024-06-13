Travis Kelce Desires to Take Up THIS Gig After His NFL Retirement

Travis Kelce is already setting himself up for life after football in the offseason. But none of his offseason adventures is his dream gig. The NFL star shared his favorite second career option on the New Height podcast on Wednesday, June 12.

The Chiefs TE wants to replace his helmet with a headset after retirement. “I want to broadcast when I'm done playing”, Kelce revealed. He recently extended his stay with the Chiefs. The tight end signed a contract worth $34.25 Million to become the top-paid TE in the league.

Travis Kelce’s dream job

The 3x Super Bowl champion has been trying various things in the offseason. But his deepest desire is to become a sports commentator after leaving the gridiron. Jason Kelce asked what he actually wanted to do as a broadcaster.

Travis Kelce wants to be there and tell them about the game. He looks forward to being the old ball coach. “I wanna be the talking head that calls the games”, the Chiefs star said humorously.

Kelce has finished shooting for his game show set to stream on Amazon Prime. The NFL star is the host of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity, a spin-off of a quiz show. He co-hosts the New Heights podcast with his brother.

Taylor Swift’s beau will also feature in Ryan Murphy’s horror series. Even though he felt like an amateur on Grotesquerie’s set, he is seeking more roles. Fans were anticipating him to establish himself in Hollywood. But Kelce seems to have other plans.

Advertisement

When will Travis Kelce retire?

The multi-time Pro Bowler Kelce doesn’t want to put a timeframe on his career. He loves being on the field and giving it his all for the team. He looks forward to playing until his wheels fall off. He even joked that he’ll never retire after listening to Jason Kelce’s post-retirement experiences.

Travis Kelce wants to win as many Super Bowl rings as Michael Jordan’s NBA Championships. He wants to make a positive change in the football community. Kelce’s fame has increased since he started dating pop icon Taylor Swift.