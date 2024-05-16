Travis Kelce Disappointed to See Fox Sports Replacing Greg Olsen with Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Travis Kelce grabbed the headlines after The Roast of Tom Brady on May 5. The former Patriots quarterback had joked about Kelce’s girlfriend and the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady took a dig at Swift and Kelce’s team that the Chiefs’ stadium is the loudest because their fans are 14-year-old girls. He quipped that the Chiefs had 50 terrine years before dominating for 5 years.

Travis Kelce on his previous episode of the New Heights podcast shared that even though he did not follow the show, he was in tears all day. Kelce brought Brady into his conversation on his podcast once again. He shared his opinion on the NFL GOAT replacing Greg Olsen on Fox Sports.

Kelce Reacts to Tom Brady Joining Fox Sports

While discussing various things the Kelce brothers sparked a discussion about Tom Brady’s first endeavor away from the Gridion. They gave their view on how the NFL’s greatest QB will do in the commentary booth when the Dallas Cowboys face the Cleveland Browns in week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

The Chiefs' TE believed that Fox Sports did dirty to Greg Olsen who was the lead analyst till now. But he understands that Brady is a superstar and any media house would do the same. He appreciated Olsen for his work saying that he couldn't have done much about it.

Brady’s contract with Fox Sports

Tom Brady retired in 2022 and Fox Sports wasted no time in cracking a deal with the 7x Super Bowl champion. But Brady decided to unretire leaving the deal hanging in the air. But in the following season, 3-time NFL MVP retired for good.

Brady has signed a 10-year contract worth a staggering $375 Million. He will be taking the role of lead analyst and ambassador for the media house. The Buccaneers’ QB is excited about the project and can’t wait for the NFL season to begin.