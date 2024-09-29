Travis Kelce Discusses Rumors of Taylor Swift Distracting Him During the Chiefs’ Poor Form

Travis Kelce is facing a tough start to the 2024 NFL season. Over three games, he has caught only eight passes for 69 yards without scoring a touchdown, making this the worst three-game stretch in his 12-year career. Although the Kansas City Chiefs are 3-0, Kelce's lower production is due to increased defensive focus on him and the rise of younger receivers like Rashee Rice.

Addressing concerns about his slow start and rumors linking his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift to his performance, Kelce reassured fans that his focus remains on the field.

At 34, Kelce dismissed the criticism, reaffirming his belief in the Chiefs' offensive plan and praising his teammates for stepping up during his quieter performances.

"I think this year stats may say something different, but at the same time you'll see the same person inside this building, and that's all I really care about,'' Kelce told the press. "I'm my own worst critic. Everything outside of this building is just noise.

He added, "I've been fortunate with past success, but I understand the ball can't always come to me. I fully trust Patrick Mahomes to make the right calls, and he's been doing that well. We may not be scoring as much as we'd like, but we're 3-0, so we're doing something right."

While Kelce's start has been slow, other Chiefs players have stepped up. Rashee Rice had a standout game against the Falcons with 12 catches for 110 yards and a touchdown, and backup tight end Noah Gray contributed 50 receiving yards.

Undrafted running back Carson Steele also played a key role in Week 3, rushing for 72 yards in place of the injured Isiah Pacheco.

Travis Kelce praised his teammates, specifically highlighting Rashee Rice and Noah Gray. He expressed his enjoyment playing with Rice, saying, "I love how Rashee's been performing. He's fun to play with and is one of my favorite guys around here." Regarding Gray, Kelce added, "We've placed more trust in Noah, and it's exciting to see him go out there and showcase his well-rounded abilities."

Kelce also acknowledged the contributions of Steele and other players stepping up to make big plays, emphasizing, "Seeing guys step up, make plays, and help us win games has been the most enjoyable part of this season."

Although the Chiefs remain undefeated, Kelce admitted there's still room for improvement. He remarked, "We might not be scoring as many points as we'd like, but at the same time, we're 3-0, so we're doing something right."

As the Chiefs aim to build on their strong start, Kelce stays focused on improving his performance while ignoring distractions related to his personal life.

Looking ahead to Week 4, the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. This divisional game is critical for the Chiefs as they strive to maintain their undefeated record, while the Chargers are battling injuries, particularly on their offensive line.

Kelce's performance will be key in the matchup against the Chargers, a team he has historically dominated, averaging 105 yards and nearly a touchdown per game in recent years. Despite struggling this season with just eight receptions for 69 yards and no touchdowns, Kelce may have an opportunity to shine, especially with Chargers’ safety Derwin James sidelined. If Kelce can find his rhythm again, he could greatly impact the outcome of the game as Kansas City seeks to fine-tune its offensive strategy.

