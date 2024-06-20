Travis Kelce Discussing Wedding Planning Sends Taylor Swift Fans Into Frenzy Amid Summer Marriage Rumors

The star NFL player, Travis Kelce, raised fans' interest. It happened in their future plans during an episode of his podcast, New Heights. There, he discussed what a perfect wedding should look like.

The footballer shared his thoughts while promoting the online wedding planner Zola. He was there alongside his brother, Jason Kelce, and their colleague, Jet Jake. The podcast episode, which aired on June 19, was about Jake's upcoming wedding.

Taylor Swift fans react to Travis Kelce's wedding planning talk

Jake shared how things are going with his wedding planning. It is about to take place in a month. However, he shared some titbits about the pressure that comes along with the planning.

Jason Kelce, who has been married since 2018, remarked on the stress that comes with planning a wedding. Right after that, he set the stage for Travis to make a playful commentary.

While giving him ideas about the wedding plans, Kelce said, “Just keep asking her what she wants." This grabbed fans' attention and they started commenting with thousands of speculations.

One fan said, “Travis sounds like a man who is experiencing a wedding being planned.”

On the other hand, someone else commented, “For Travis who is unmarried...sure sounds like he's very experienced.”

Well, one of his fans came with solid proof about Kelce. Saying, “I can’t wait to see his face when it’s out on YouTube, we all know Travis can’t lie”

Lastly, people congratulated Jake for his upcoming wedding. One said, “Congratulations Jake on your wedding many blessings.”

The younger Kelece is known for his charismatic personality on and off the field. He quickly quipped that Jake's fiancée was handling all the decision-making. With his statement, he humorously dismisses the importance of the groom's role in planning.

"I'm proud of you. Because you don't matter, Jake," Travis said. He emphasized the bride's central role in making decisions. He also added, “You don't matter and none of your decisions should be made by you."This light-hearted banter from Kelce showed fans how he is a pro at planning weddings.

Despite the footballer's humorous take on wedding planning during the podcast, sources close to him have indicated that marriage to Swift isn't imminent. Reports from Us Weekly in May revealed that Kelce and Swift might take their relationship to the next level.

Travis Kelce never fails to create buzz on and off the field

The standout tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and the iconic Grammy-winning musician, have been a couple since mid-2023. They continued captivating fans with their high-profile relationship.

Throughout their relationship, the pair maintained a relatively private stance. However, they occasionally share glimpses of their lives with their fans. The player has accompanied the singer on several stops of her Eras Tour. On the other hand, their public appearances together happened when Swift attended Chiefs games.

Their relationship reached a notable milestone at the 2024 Super Bowl. There, the Chiefs emerged victorious over the San Francisco 49ers, with Swift in attendance. Kelce and Swift continue to capture the imagination of fans and media alike.

Fans eagerly await what's next for this dynamic duo. They are surely hoping to see a glimpse into Kelce and Swift’s shared future. Let us know in the comments if you are excited to see them tie the knot soon.

