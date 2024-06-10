Travis Kelce Fan Ensures Chiefs Tight End Never Be Missed at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Show; See How

Travis Kelce’s love affair with Taylor Swift started at the pop icon’s concert. The Chiefs tight end has been spotted vibing to Swift’s tunes at many Eras Tour shows after that. But now, his busy schedule doesn’t allow him to attend every tour or show.

The TTPD singer performed in Edinburgh on 7,8 and 9 June. Kelce couldn’t make it to the Scottish Capital. So, one of his fans took the responsibility of bringing him to Edinburgh. Numerous fans showed up in Kelce’s Chiefs Jersey, but this one took his game to another level.

Travis Kelce at Scotland Eras Tour

The Travis Kelce fan donned Kelce’s 87 jersey. Along with that, he put on a cardboard cutout mask of the top-paid TE in the league. Another fan recorded his clip and posted it on the internet. The post immediately went viral.



Kelce hasn’t shown up for any Swift concert since May 12. He had flown down to Paris for Swift’s last act in Effiel Tower city. The couple went on a romantic holiday the very next day.

The multiple Grammy winner traveled to Stockholm, Sweden after the trip. Kelce returned to Kansas to host the Kelce jam. Swift has performed in Sweden, Portugal, Madrid, Lyon, and Edinburgh since then. But Kelce wasn’t there to cheer for her at any venue.

The Chiefs had their OTAs scheduled from 4 to 7 June. They also have a mandatory mini-camp from 11 to 13 June. Swift was in Edinburgh from 7 to 9 June. Kelce didn’t have the bandwidth to travel back and forth for his girlfriend.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s response to potential marriage

The Chiefs’ TE appeared on Good Morning America on Thursday, June 6. He wants to live in the present. Kelce doesn’t think a lot about what’s gonna happen far down the road. On the other hand, an insider revealed that Swift isn’t waiting for a proposal.



Both celebrities seem to keep it slow. They don’t have any plans for the near future. They know they are the one for each other. But they don’t want to jump onto something so big anytime soon.