Travis Kelce Finally Breaks Silence on Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors With Firm Statement

Travis Kelce has finally broken his silence on his engagement rumors with Taylor Swift. The adorable couple continues to grab headlines everywhere they go ever since they started dating each other publicly last September. Since then, there have been several engagement and marriage rumors about the two.

However, the speculations have now been shut down by the tight end, putting an end to the long-talked gossip. According to a report by Page Six, “Kelce's rep denied Friday that there are any official engagement plans in place.”

Earlier, the same outlet reported that an Insider claimed, “The engagement is happening soon.” However, it seems like the Swifties have to wait a bit longer until both decide to get hitched. The power couple has been getting stronger day by day. Nevertheless, they might want to take it a little bit slowly as they cross their first anniversary.

Meanwhile, recently, fans started circulating Swift and Travis marriage rumors when a picture of the singer was placed at the Kansas City Chiefs star’s VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium. The American football player’s picture was also beside her.

It has come to light that the 34-year-old has placed an image of his global star girlfriend performing on her Eras Tour in his suite, and this has fans going crazy for the lovely gesture.

Recently, a source told Life & Style that “Taylor sees herself marrying Travis, but she’s not pushing it because she knows what their future holds.” It seems like the Swifties need to calm down while they continue to ship Swift and Kelce, the world’s most talked-about couples right now.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the source also claimed that he has been ready to ask her out for a while. However, nothing has been told to the public by the two so far. It is to be seen what happens next in their relationship. The tight end and the singer reportedly started seeing each other way ahead of their first public appearance in September.

The 14-time Grammy Award winner was seen attending several Chiefs matches last year, where she was captured cheering for her NFL boyfriend. The Cruel Summer hitmaker also joined Kelce in their Super Bowl championship celebration. Since then, the singer has been a huge part of the footballer’s life.

Kelce and Swift were last seen in Germany, hand in hand, as they waved towards the fans. The Chiefs tight end is now back to football and is currently training with the franchise for the upcoming NFL season as they prepare for a three-peat.

Advertisement

The three-time Super Bowl champion is gearing to win his fourth Lombardi Trophy and third consecutive; doing so will make the franchise the first ever to win three back-to-back Super Bowls.

While the Chiefs train to kick off their upcoming football season in September, it is anticipated that the singer will be again seen in the VIP stands applauding for her NFL beau. After the conclusion of the pre-season, the regular season of the league will begin next month.

ALSO READ: ‘He’s Not as Big a Star as Her’: Chris Harrison Reveals Honest Opinion on Travis Kelce Dating Taylor Swift