Travis Kelce Follows Kylie’s Advice for New Look in Pursuit of Super Bowl 3-Peat but What Does Taylor Swift Think?

Travis Kelce's love life took a conspicuous turn, all thanks to the unconventional understanding from his sister-in-law, Kylie. As the tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs gears up for the season, the gossip all around the training camp isn't just about the football, it's about the power of the mustache and the catchy insight that led to its return.

The official social media page, The Bosses recently posted a video of Kelce showcasing his iconic mustache on the first day of his pre-season, with an entertaining caption, “The return of El Travador”. This amusing nickname has taken on a new identity of Travis, thanks to Kylie.

Travis Kelce’s arrival at training camp in a new look

In the New Heights podcast, during an episode of Kylie with Travis, she offered advice to him that might have been surprising. During the podcast, Kylie commented, "It might sound tough, but feature the mustache in your dating photos. If someone likes you with it, they'll appreciate you at your best.” This idea of advice was based on accepting someone at his true authentic look even if that includes a polarizing mustache.

After returning from one of the Swift's Eras Tours to Chiefs training camp, Travis found a comical playful note in his locker from Tyler Hynes and Hunter King. Tyler quoted the Grath Book, “Friends in low places” whereas Hunter also added a joke, “Thanks for taking over my field and winning over my mom,” adding Donna's cameo and a playful nod to her character's Chief's loyalty. Moreover, Travis’s new makeover has created a buzz among his fanbase.



Taylor Swift comments on Kelce's look

What does Taylor Swift think about her lover's look? Sources close to the couple say Taylor finds Kelce’s mustache ‘lovably old-fashioned’. Rumour has it, she encouraged him to keep it throughout her tour in Germany. Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift as a couple are making waves in the entire world. With Kelce’s mustache look, the NFL world is anticipating the Chiefs to win the third consecutive Super Bowl victory.

After Kelce donned the mustache look in the previous season, the Chiefs went on to win several games. And the Chiefs Nation is just preparing for another incredible feat from the Chiefs. However, with sweet sister-in-law’s clear advice has not only spiced up his game, his style, and his romance but also seems to have spread some taste on the field. Moreover, with Swift's approval and Kylie's advice kelce’s mustache is here to stay for a while.



