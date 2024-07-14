Travis Kelce Gets Roasted by Taylor Swift Fans For His Awful Golf Shot at American Century Championship

Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce are playing a celebrity golf tournament. But their performance spoke enough about why they chose the NFL over golf. Taylor Swift fans dissed the Chiefs’ star for his horrible performance at the American Century Championship.

The Jets’ quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, joined the Kelce brothers at the tournament. Charles Barkley, Tony Romo, Stephen Curry, and Justin Timberlake are some of the past participants. All eyes were on the three-time Super Bowl champion this year. The sports star was joked about after his poor shots.

Fan takes a funny dig at Travis Kelce with a Taylor Swift reference joke

During the 54-hole event, the top-paid NFL TE missed a simple shot. “That's alright, you still got Taylor,” a fan shouted from the crowd. Travis couldn’t help but laugh at the hilarious comment. “You ain’t lying,” Kelce said, pointing his hands at the crowd.

Travis sang along with Swift’s Lavender Haze song during another hole. He recently dropped some hints about performing with his girlfriend Swift at future concerts. “I can't let anything out of the bag,” he told NBC Sports. He added that he is in full football mood after golf. Besides being a star-studded event, it is also an act of philanthropy. The collected amount is donated to charities.

The multiple Grammy winner couldn’t attend the tournament due to her Eras Tour show in Milan. Kelce last attended Swift’s tour in the Republic of Ireland. The Cruel Summer singer replicated her beau’s Archer celebration during her performance. Travis and Swift made their on-stage debut in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding rumors

The pop icon and the NFL star are speculated to marry each other pretty soon. Their first appearance together on stage and Swift’s social media has fueled the rumors. The couple has been dating since last summer.

It is rumored that the power couple will announce their engagement on their first anniversary later this month. Recently, Life & Style Magazine reported that the love birds would marry in six months' time.

Kelce is yet to address the matter. He and his brother often irk the fans by dropping some hints on their New Heights podcast. Insiders believe that Kelce needs some more time before popping the question. Swift, on the other hand, does not want to wait forever for Kelce, as per some reports. She wants to know her boyfriend’s stance on their marriage.

Life & Style Magazine has been told that the couple is very coy about their relationship. They want to keep things private until they come up with something. They have spilled some beans about their relationship during some general conversations. Their little secret has begun to leak now.

Swift wants the event to be non-pressurized and spontaneous. The Life & Style Magazine source quipped that the couple considers themselves as unofficially engaged. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are expected to talk about their wedding as soon as they finalize stuff.