Travis Kelce Girlfriends: Who has Travis Kelce dated before Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are the most talked-about couple on the internet. While most of the fans know about Taylor Swift’s dating history, there’s still fogg around Travis’s past.

Who Travis Kelce dated before Taylor Swift and how long their relationship stayed still remain an interesting and not-properly answered questions on the web. It’s time we give you the right answer here.

#1 Maya Benberry

Maya Benberry was probably the first girlfriend he had after he became a renowned personality. Their relationship started and ended, both in an interesting way. In 2016, the Chiefs tight end starred in his own dating show called Chasing Kelce.

On the dating show, he selected Maya Benberry from Kentucky as his final pick for a relationship, despite some initial hesitations. He went with his heart and began dating Maya after the show wrapped. However, after just a few months together, the couple broke up.

When the two broke up, there wasn’t much clarity about how and why things ended between the two. However, years later, in one of the episodes of a podcast called The Pivot Podcast, Travis revealed that he had no idea what he did at the show in 2016. That answers why he broke up so soon with Maya.

#2 Kalya Nicole

After being in a short relationship with Maya Benberry, Travis Kelce had his longest relationship with Kalya Nicole. The tight end started dating the fashion model and sports broadcaster back in 2017.

According to sources, Travis’s flirting with Kayla started soon on Instagram after his breakup with Maya Benberry. Finally, Travis Kelce confessed to E! that he was stalking Kayla, and eventually, on the New Year, the two became an official thing.

However, their romance was turbulent, with the couple breaking up and reconciling multiple times over the years. In 2022, they split again - but this time it appeared permanent, as they did not get back together. The reason for their final breakup in 2022 remains unclear.

#3 Zuri Hall

After dating Kayla Nicole for almost 6 years, the two broke up, and there was a rumor that Travis Kelce started dating Zuri Hall. The rumor started circulating back in October 2022, supported by Zuri’s visit to Travis Kelce’s family suite in the Chiefs game.

Moreover, there was also a video that went viral, it was shared by one of the friends of Travis Kelce. In the video, Zuri and Travis were seen in the background, however, it was not clear whether they were holding hands or not. But that remained a rumor since Travis revealed he’s single in 2023.

However, in 2023 Kelce began a high-profile relationship with pop superstar Taylor Swift. Based on how seriously the NFL star has approached the romance, the couple could be headed for an engagement soon. Hopefully Swift's best friend approves of the Chiefs tight end.

