In a grand romantic gesture, NFL star Travis Kelce has reportedly splurged over $17,000 on a collection of lavish Paris-themed gifts for his girlfriend, pop icon Taylor Swift, as she kicks off the European leg of her massively successful Eras Tour in the French capital.

Despite being unable to accompany Swift due to filming commitments, Kelce ensured she was showered with luxurious presents befitting the "City of Love".

According to a report by The Sun, the priciest item in Kelce's extravagant haul is a classic 2.55 Chanel handbag made of aged calfskin and gold-tone metal.

"The purse is made of aged calfskin and gold-tone metal, per Chanel. The purse's dimensions are 7.6 by 10.9 by 2.9 inches and cannot be directly bought through Chanel's website. A purchaser needs to call the company's phone number to speak with a representative to acquire the same handbag as Swift," the report stated. The iconic bag retails for a staggering $11,700.

But the Kansas City Chiefs tight end didn't stop there. The report further revealed, "Kelce's other gifts for Swift included over $700 on macarons, over $2,000 on white orchids from famed French florist Rene Veyrat, red roses valued at $1,100, and Chanel sunglasses that cost $1,840."

Sourcing the finest macarons from the renowned Maison Pierre Hermé, Kelce treated Swift and her team to eight boxes of the decadent French pastries, setting him back $736.

As author and pastry chef David Lebovitz gushed, "Hermé really is the master of balance and seems to always be able to meld the nuances of various flavors and aromas into his pastries, while providing a curious hint of surprise, and his macarons are perfect examples of that."

Travis Kelce’s romantic, rose-filled gesture

Capturing the essence of romance in Paris, Kelce didn't skimp on floral arrangements either. A source close to the NFL star revealed to The U.S. Sun, "Some stunning white orchids - a favorite of the Anti-Hero sensation - were purchased at a cool $2,050 from one of Paris' oldest florists, Rene Veyrat which has been in operation since 1936...A bouquet of 100 somptueux rouge red roses were also snapped up for $1,100, described as the 'finest available' in France."

A continued tradition of lavish gifts between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

This latest grand gesture is part of a pattern for Kelce, who has consistently showered his superstar girlfriend with extravagant gifts throughout their relationship.

As The U.S. Sun previously reported, "Travis once again delivers with Taylor's favorite flowers and other treats" and has previously treated her to "everything from her favorite flowers to bespoke leather jackets and bags."

The source added, "Travis and Taylor both love fashion so he wanted the Chanel gifts to offer a classy Parisian touch...The European part of the tour is going to be intense, long and a fantastic experience, and Travis wanted to display a distinctly French touch."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship born from a friendly gesture

Kelce and Swift's whirlwind romance blossomed from a simple, friendly gesture made by the NFL star last year. As revealed on the New Heights podcast, in July 2023, Travis Kelce attended one of Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour concerts at Arrowhead Stadium. Kelce revealed his solo mission was to gift Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it

The confession made by Kelce on his podcast went viral and reached Swift, who found this gesture cute and decided to give Travis a chance.

From that modest beginning, the couple's relationship has gone from strength to strength, with Swift supporting Kelce throughout the Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning season and the tight end returning the favor by attending multiple shows on Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour around the world.

