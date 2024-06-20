Travis Kelce Gushingly Reveals His Go-To Date Night Meal With Taylor Swift and He Loves to Cook It

Travis Kelce, the NFL All-Pro tight end, has never failed to maintain media buzz around him. Whether it is his performance on the field or his love life, Kelce is always under the spotlight.

Lately, Travis Kelce has been all over the internet as fans eagerly await the time the NFL player will pop the question to Taylor Swift. However, this time, fans are talking about something else. Well, the buzz is about the couple’s go-to date night meal.

Travis Kelce shares favorite date night dish with Taylor Swift

In a recent press conference, Travis Kelce playfully shared insights into Taylor Swift and his culinary choices. Not only that, he also revealed that he enjoys cooking with Taylor . He said, “Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and cinnamon roll.” This statement from the NFL star has left Swiftes in awe.

Despite having an exclusive relationship, sometimes the pair shares titbits about their relationship with the public. It often revolves around their favorite food, songs, TV shows, how they like to dress, and so on. They reflect on their playful and simplistic approach to spending time together.

During an interview with TV personality Matt James at Travis' annual Kelce Jam music festival, fans got another delightful peek into their relationship. Travis disclosed his newfound interest in cooking. He mentioned particularly enjoying preparing home-cooked pasta dishes. His favorite? spicy lemon garlic shrimp linguini.

In one of James’ TikTok posts, he said, “I just recently found out how to make some home-cooked pasta,” It made his fans believe that his taste game is strong, even though he has zero skills in the kitchen.

Swifties, Taylor Swift's devoted fan base, eagerly responded to this revelation on social media. They expressed their excitement over Kelce and Tay Tay's cooking adventures. Comments flooded in with speculation on Taylor's role in teaching Travis the ropes of cooking.

Some fans said, “Trav and Tay making pasta at home. Cutest thing ever wowoowow." James responded to it, saying, "Bigg pasta peeps!" On the other hand, some other fans said, “Travis is so fine for no reason.” To that, James added, "And a master chef!" The fun fact about the whole thing is that earlier in the interview with James, Kelce said, “As you can tell I don't cook.”

Taylor Swift and Kelce’s date nights aren't confined to the kitchen, though. The couple has been spotted enjoying meals at exquisite restaurants worldwide. Kelce and Swift enjoyed savoring octopus on Italy's Lake Como and also indulged in sushi in Malibu and Singapore. The pair relish exploring culinary delights together as they traverse the globe.

Cooking holds a special place in Tay Tay and Kelce's relationship. Amplified by the pop sensation’s Instagram post in April. It features the footballer showing off his cooking skills while affectionately kissing her cheek. This public display made their fans gush over their simple interest, even after having a hectic schedule.

For the uninitiated, Swift and Kelce have captivated their fans with their blossoming relationship since September 2023. Although they made it public by visiting each other at matches or shows, they maintained privacy about their relationship.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are about to take their date night to the next level

Wedding rumors have also swirled around the duo for a very long time. However, recently, it was fueled further by Kelce and his brother Jason's playful banter on their podcast, New Heights.

During a segment discussing the wedding planning stress, Travis cheekily hinted at knowing the pressure firsthand . He also hinted at a possible future for him and the singer. Swifties eagerly dissected every word they said. So it is adding to the speculation and excitement surrounding the couple's future.

Throughout their relationship, Kelce and Swift have managed to blend their public personas with moments of intimate connection and shared passions. Whether they're cooking up a storm at home or dining at exclusive venues worldwide, their journey together continues to captivate fans. Let us know in the comments if you are excited to learn more about their relationship insights.