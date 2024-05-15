Travis Kelce Had a Blast With Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Show in Paris

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift had been away for nearly two weeks. The Chiefs’ tight end was seen attending the Kentucky Derby and the Miami Grand Prix alone. The celebrity couple was invited to the Met Gala 2024 but they skipped it too.

Despite rumors suggesting that Swift and Kelce had broken up, it was not the case at all. The beloved pop star was simply occupied with preparations and rehearsals for her upcoming Eras Tour. Swift was all set to start the Paris leg of her tour on May 9th. Unfortunately, Travis Kelce couldn't make it to the event. However, he did manage to be in the audience for the final performance of Swift's France tour, accompanied by a fantastic couple.

Kelce’s Companions at the Eras Tour

Travis Kelce started the New Heights podcast with Bonjour this week reflecting that he is in France. He shared that he had a lot of fun dancing with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. The Chiefs TE revealed that Cooper and his mother had a good time. Kelce and Bradley’s mom were there to attend a restaurant opening.

Kelce urged people to go to Eras Tour concerts to listen to new songs from The Tortured Poets Department album. Swift has updated the show after her album release. Kelce was filmed smiling and dancing throughout the night. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Kelce and Swift Surprise Each Other

The ideal boyfriend, Travis Kelce landed in France with gifts worth $17,000 for his girlfriend Taylor Swift. The package included flowers, jewelry, and bags among other stuff. The Chiefs TE knew exactly how to compensate for the time he was not around Swift.

Advertisement

The 14-time Grammy winner wasn’t behind either. She sang two unplanned songs The Alchemy and So High School that were supposedly written for Kelce. Swift donned the Chiefs colors for some of the songs. Kelce was hyped by Swift’s moves on Vigilante S–t. The TTPD singer blew a kiss to Kelce as the cherry on top.

Kelce plans on enjoying the offseason by traveling all around the world with Swift. He gets locked in Kansas city once the season begins and wants to fly around before that happens.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Likely to Follow Taylor Swift All Over the World for Eras Tour During NFL Offseason; DEETS Inside