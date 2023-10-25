Travis Kelce hails Tom Brady as GOAT but predicts Patrick Mahomes will catch him ‘in all the accolades’

Now that Tom Brady is retired, there's always a debate about who will be the next NFL legend. Now the majority of the fans believe that there will not be no one as good as Tom Brady.

However, there are also people who think otherwise, Travis Kelce, for example.

Travis Kelce believes that Patrick Mahomes has the potential to overtake Tom Brady. The star tight end explained his belief behind the same, recently. Here's what Travis Kelce said:

Travis Kelce on Patrick Mahomes being capable of becoming as successful in the NFL as Tom Brady

Tom Brady is the NFL GOAT and there's definitely no doubt about it. There hasn't been a player in the history of the NFL that has ever been as successful as Tom. However, he retired in the first quarter of this year.

Thus, young talent has a chance to work hard and bypass the level of success he has. However, how has the capability to work as hard as Tom Brady and bypass his succession? According to Travis Kelce, it's Patrick Mahomes.

Travis Kelce was a part of the recently released Podcast episode of 'I AM ATHLETE' on YouTube. During that episode, the star tight end talked about how Patrick Mahomes could overtake the eight-championship-rings owner before the end of his career.

Talking about the same, Travis Kelce said, “He's the GOAT and the best to ever do it but I think right now the rate that Pat is at, how he's doing it, I think it's a little more all on Pat than it was on Brady.”

Going forward in the conversation, the star tight end also added to his previous statement. He said, "At least Brady's first couple of years to where Pat is now and that's only going to keep evolving and it's only going to keep going up."

To be honest, from the way Patrick Mahomes has been performing all these years, especially the 2023 season, his game is just improving a lot. So there's a good chance of him surpassing or at least reaching the same level as Tom Brady.

Concluding his statement, Travis Kelce stated, "So I think he'll catch him in all the accolades but I think the biggest thing is always going to be those Super Bowls. That's a lot of Super Bowls." Yes, he is right.

There are a lot of Super Bowls until Patrick Mahomes finally decides to retire, which from the way the team is going forward, seems like a long wait. Talking about Patrick Mahomes, do you think he has what it takes to surpass Tom Brady in the NFL?