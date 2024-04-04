Travis Kelce Has DECIDED His Kid's Name With Taylor Swift and It's From an Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie

Travis Kelce recently sat down with Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger in the New Heights podcast and made some interesting reveals. One such reveal was the name of his first kid, inspired by one of the movies by the legendary actor who was also the guest in his podcast.

Travis Kelce has already started seeing himself as a father to Taylor Swift's kids. In fact, he also has a name for his first kid with Taylor, which he has decided already. During the recently released episode of New Heights Podcast with his brother Jason, Arnold Schwarzenegger came as a star appearance.

In the podcast, Travis jokingly revealed the potential name of his first kid. The revelation came when the Kelce brothers were discussing Arnold Schwarzenegger's iconic movies. "I might name my first kid Conan. I might," Travis said, referencing Arnold's movie Conan The Barbarian.

Kids might be a too-soon thing, but what's not an early discussion is Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's marriage. The NFL-favourite couple have been dating for almost a year now, and all fans can be seen talking about is marriage. In fact, many sources have hinted that it might happen this year.

Travis Kelce is currently off work, considering the NFL's 2024 season has yet to start. So he is using all his free time to spend with Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift, on the other hand, just got off her Eras Tour Schedule. And she will be back in May, so if she's not married, there's definitely a chance of engagement.