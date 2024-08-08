Travis Kelce Has Finally Found the Perfect Ring to Propose Taylor Swift After Worldwide Search: Report

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have become one of the most talked-about couples ever since they started dating publicly last September. Meanwhile, after all those engagement and marriage rumors, it has now come to light that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end went through all over the world to find a perfect ring to propose to his global star girlfriend.

A report in the US Sun reported that the three-time Super Bowl champion had his time around several jewelry shops around the globe before he settled for a $250,000 band bedazzled with the "finest diamonds,” a source told the outlet.

So, is the American football player finally close to proposing to his sweetheart? Nothing as of now has been revealed and the fans have to wait to see what happens next. It's already been over a year since the couple started dating each other before they made their public appearance in September.

As per the aforementioned source, the 34-year-old himself took the time and searched for the perfect ring and was as serious as he was on the field. The Insider further told the US Sun, “It probably took more than 40 shop visits and 100 Zoom calls and meetings with jewelry experts” before he finally got what he was looking for.

It has been said that Kelce did a proper hunt for the ring in New York, Los Angeles, France, Italy, and England last year before he got it in Paris at Place Vendome. The insider also revealed that it took months for the player to get the ring. However, he was very excited about exploring it, and it was “worth” it.

Meanwhile, he was not one for the task, as per the source; the NFL star also took advice from his close friends and the ones who are close to the 14-time Grammy Awards winner. Meanwhile, it has been said that Kelce has finally “found the ring” and is sure that Swift is going to “love” it.

The ring has cost “$250,000” and has “the finest diamonds and pieces to build it,” as per the Insider revealing the information to the US Sun. Further, he has been told that the Chiefs star wants to do the best for Swift and wants to express his love to her when he proposes to her and wants this to happen as soon as possible as he “can't wait.”

Meanwhile, Kelce is currently busy with his training camp in Kansas City ahead of the start of the pre-season. The American star is currently preparing for a three-peat with the franchise, which is aiming to become the first team to win three successive Lombardi trophies in a row in the league's history.

On the other hand, Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour in Europe has almost reached its conclusion, and it is expected that the singer will be attending some games in the upcoming NFL season to cheer for her NFL beau just like she did last year.

The regular season starts on September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens, and then the Chiefs will play the Cincinnati Bengals, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Los Angeles Chargers next month.

