Travis Kelce Has Firm Advice for Taylor Swift After Feeling ‘Helpless’ Over the Terror Attack

Travis Kelce is the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end. He was notably absent during a critical and unsettling moment of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. Kelce had been a consistent presence at Swift’s European tour stops. However, his absence was felt during one of the tour’s most distressing incidents.

The three-night performance series in Vienna was abruptly canceled. It happened after Austrian authorities uncovered a serious security threat. They reported that a 19-year-old suspect had plotted a violent attack. It involved knives and homemade bombs aimed at concertgoers outside the venue. This revelation led to the immediate cancellation of the Vienna shows, creating a wave of concern and fear among fans and staff alike.

Travis Kelce's strong guidance for Taylor Swift

Kelce had been actively supporting Swift throughout her European tour. He felt a profound sense of helplessness as he was not present for the Vienna stop. Despite being on the other side of the globe, his concern for Swift’s safety was palpable. He strongly urged her to enhance her security measures following the incident.

An anonymous source shared with Life & Style, “Travis is advising her to make her own safety a top priority and wants her to get even more security. He can't do much else, aside from pray that she'll be OK. It’s been so horrible; he hated having to sit back and do nothing but wait. He wanted to rush to her side to protect her but obviously he couldn’t do that. Anyway, she had plenty of bodyguards to keep her safe, but still, it left him feeling pretty helpless.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Did Travis Kelce Really Skip Chiefs Game to Attend DNC? Exploring Viral Rumor

Kelce had been a visible and supportive figure at various stops on the Eras Tour. Since concluding his NFL season in February, he has joined Swift at numerous performances. This includes shows in Paris, Dublin, London, and Amsterdam. His appearances ranged from attending concerts to even joining Swift on stage at Wembley Stadium for a dance routine.

However, as the NFL season approached, Kelce had to return to Kansas City for training camp, missing the Vienna shows. The cancellation of the Vienna concerts was a significant disruption.

On the other hand, Swift chose to maintain a low profile immediately after the news. She continued with the tour’s final stop in London. Upon returning to the U.S., she addressed her fans through Instagram. In her message, Swift reflected on the impact of the Vienna cancellation and her emotional response to the situation.

More info on Travis Kelce’s care for Taylor Swift

Advertisement

Swift conveyed her feelings to her 284 million Instagram followers. She wrote, “Having our Vienna shows canceled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows.”

She further explained her decision to keep quiet about the incident, stating, “Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows.”

Also read: Swifties’ Warm Welcome for ‘Mom’ Taylor Swift to Support Travis Kelce in Kansas City Sends Fans Into Frenzy

She also added, “In cases like this one, ‘silence’ is actually showing restraint and waiting to express yourself at a time when it’s right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it’s with great relief that I can say we did that.”

Advertisement