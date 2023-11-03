Travis Kelce has spent a lot of money to convince Taylor Swift he is ‘serious about being a husband and a father’: Report

Travis Kelce is losing out on no-strings that could lead to a strong bond with Taylor Swift. In fact, the Kansas City Chiefs’s star quarterback is so ambitious about winning Taylor Swift that he has stopped caring about how much he’s spending.

According to an NFL insider, the NFL star has spent a good amount of money to convince the famous pop star just how serious he is about her. Here’s what exactly the NFL insider has revealed:

NFL insider talks about spending habits of Travis Kelce to impress girlfriend Taylor Swift

In October, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating. With each public appearance the new couple has made, they seem increasingly affectionate with each other.

Also Read: Will Travis Kelce fire publicist who clowned rumored girlfriend Taylor Swift on social media?; Report

Taylor Swift is known for keeping her romantic relationships secret from the world; however, that’s not the case with her current boyfriend. In fact, with Travis Kelce, it’s exactly the opposite of her default dating regime.

Travis Kelce’s NFL talent isn’t just what impressed Taylor Swift. “Travis was living like a frat boy before and realized he would never entice Taylor to his dorm-style bachelor pad when she’s accustomed to grandeur and luxury,” revealed an insider to National Enquirer.

Also Read: ‘That is very unlike her’: Selena Gomez reportedly concerned by Taylor Swift’s rapid Travis Kelce romance

But Travis doesn’t just want to remain a boyfriend to Taylor Swift but take things to the next level. In fact, he recently bought a new mansion in Kansas City, the reason speculated to be Taylor Swift. The new home will allow them to spend more private time.

“He’s hoping his lavish new home will convince her he’s serious about being a husband and father. But the expenses are piling up and he’d better watch out she doesn’t leave him holding the bag”, added the insider source, explaining how Travis is trying his best to show his seriousness towards Taylor.

Also Read: Throwback video of NFL star Travis Kelce calling women’ breeders’ before Taylor Swift romance surfaces

In fact, according to a recent statement, it’s revealed that Travis Kelce has spent around 54.5% of his annual NFL salary on this new mansion that he bought in Kansas City. Well, at the end of the day, if Travis is happy putting in effort, that’s all that matters. What do you think?