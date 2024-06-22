Travis Kelce Has THIS to Say About His and His Brother Jason Kelce’s Football Skills

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce recently attended a Sport Beach event in Cannes. The Chiefs’ tight end made a comparison between his and his brother’s skill set. He believes that they don’t have much in common in the context of their approach to sports.

The Kelce brothers addressed many questions related to football and their podcast. They are in France for the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival. They spoke on a panel called The Kelce Effect on Thursday, June 20.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Shares His Take on Washing Feet Amid Jason Kelce’s Hygiene Controversy

Travis Kelce’s opinion on Jason Kelce

Travis said that his brother is a bit of a Neanderthal. He went on to call himself one of those high-class prima donna athletes everyone talks about. The hilarious comparison received laughs from the crowd.

The 3x Super Bowl champion continued that they are two completely different people. They have little to no similarities out on the field. “If we’re sitting down at a table in front of you, you’re gonna see that we’re brothers,” he added another layer to his statement.



Jason and Travis played for different teams in the NFL. They faced each other in the Super Bowl LVII. They became the first pair of brothers to fight for the Vince Lombardi trophy. Travis Kelce’s Chiefs defeated Jason’s Eagles on that night.

Advertisement

Kylie Kelece compares Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce

Jason’s wife had recently said something similar about the brothers. Kylie Kelce believes that they have some differences despite having similar values. She said that they support, mentor, and playfully spar with each other.

The Kelce brothers, however, have some differences too. Kylie pointed out that they have different personalities, fashion sense, and humor. She added that Jason is married while Travis is in a relationship with Taylor Swift.