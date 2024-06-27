Travis Kelce Hilariously Jokes About Bill Belichick And 23-Year-Old Girlfriend Jordon Hudson

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce said Bill Belichick is "killing it" in his relationship with Jordon Hudson. Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Belichick was dating Hudson, despite their 48-year age difference. The 72-year-old split from his ex-girlfriend Linda Holliday after 16 years together in September 2024.

In Wednesday’s episode of New Heights, hosts Travis and his brother Jason discussed which NFL figure most resembled Benjamin Franklin. They mentioned several names, including San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, Chiefs coach Andy Reid, and NFL legend Vince Lombardi, before Jason suggested Belichick.

What did Travis Kelce say about Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson?

Travis Kelce shared his thoughts on Bill Belichick’s much-talked-about relationship. Before Travis could finish his comment about Belichick’s 23-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson — whom he nearly referred to as Belichick’s “daughter” — Jason interrupted him.

During the New Heights podcast episode, Travis called the former NFL coach a “smooth operator.” "Let’s not go there," the former Philadelphia Eagles player, 36, pleaded with his brother. "Please. Jesus Christ."

Travis, 34, laughed and added, "He’s killing it." His comment came nearly two weeks after news broke about the 72-year-old's May-December romance.

It’s no surprise that Travis supports the former New England coach finding love publicly, as Travis himself continues to date megastar Taylor Swift and travels around the world with her during the offseason.

What is the age gap between Belichick and Jordon Hudson?

The former New England Patriots head coach, a six-time Super Bowl champion, made headlines last month when it was revealed he was dating 23-year-old entrepreneur and former college cheerleader Jordon Hudson. This results in an almost 50-year age gap, with Belichick turning 72 in April.

Belichick and Hudson reportedly met on a flight in 2021 and connected over Hudson's philosophy project. According to TMZ, the couple has been living together for several months, indicating they are serious about their relationship.

What did Belichick say about Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift?

Well, how the turn tables! Belichick was asked last September to comment on Kelce’s then-new relationship with Swift. He remarked that Travis Kelce had made many big catches in his career, but Taylor Swift would be his biggest catch yet.

