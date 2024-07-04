Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reportedly indulged in a jaw-dropping $90,000 shopping spree during his recent visit to London.

The NFL star, who was in the British capital to support his girlfriend Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour performances, took full advantage of the city's high-end boutiques and designer stores.

Travis Kelces’s Rolex Splurge

The highlight of Kelce's shopping expedition was undoubtedly his visit to Rolex, where he reportedly spent a staggering $63,000 on two luxury timepieces.

The crown jewel of his purchase was the Cosmograph Daytona, an 18-karat white gold masterpiece that set him back $44,300.

Complementing this extravagant acquisition, Kelce also invested in a "legendary diver's watch" priced at $19,000.

An insider close to Kelce revealed, "Travis loves this stuff. He wants to start a collection." This passion for luxury watches seems to be a new pursuit for the three-time Super Bowl champion, suggesting a growing interest in high-end horology.

Travis Kelce and British elegance

Kelce's appreciation for British fashion was evident in his Burberry purchases, totaling over $10,000. The tight end's selections included:

1. A classic biker jacket crafted from soft Italian leather, priced at $5,900

2. A cream calf leather biker jacket lined with a jacquard-woven Equestrian Knight Design, costing $4,950

3. A quilted bomber jacket made from crinkled nylon, valued at $2,400

"Travis loves the Burberry style," the insider noted, highlighting Kelce's affinity for the iconic British brand.

Not one to overlook French fashion, Kelce made a significant stop at Louis Vuitton. His purchases there included:

- Patchworked denim shirts in long and short sleeves, totaling $4,450

- Matching denim shorts priced at $1,900

These items showcase Kelce's penchant for high-end casual wear, blending comfort with luxury.

To complete his London look, Kelce invested in a hand-crafted Panama hat from Lock & Co., priced at $1,700. This purchase demonstrates his attention to detail and preparation for sunny days ahead.

Travis Kelce’s Fashion Evolution

Kelce's extravagant shopping spree comes on the heels of his recent contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, which is expected to keep him with the team for the remainder of his NFL career.

This financial security seems to have emboldened the tight end's fashion pursuits.

"He was really excited to go to London," a source close to Kelce stated. "He loves London, he loves shopping, and he had such a great time there. No wonder he was smiling all the time."

The shopping expedition wasn't Kelce's only memorable moment in London. He surprised fans by joining Swift on stage during her Wembley Stadium performance, showcasing his willingness to step out of his comfort zone.

"Travis had this trip in mind for ages," the insider explained. "He loves the London way of life – everything from the taxis, the tea, and the styles."

Kelce's London adventure follows reports of previous generous spending, including $30,000 on Swift before her UK trip and $80,000 on himself in Paris.

These spending habits paint a picture of a man who enjoys the finer things in life and isn't afraid to indulge in luxury fashion.