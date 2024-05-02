Travis Kelce Is Tired of People Sending Stupid Things to Him; Stopped Having Mail Delivered

Travis Kelce has gained more media attention than ever since getting into a relationship with Taylor Swift last summer. In February, the tight end won the second consecutive Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He and his brother Jason Kelce host the New Heights podcast, and the Super Bowl winner sent a message to everyone who has been sending him snail mail.

Kelce’s plan to avoid snail mail

The elder Kelce brother was talking about hiring some people to organize their house and clean it before spring. Then Travis Kelce revealed something that threw fans off a little: The three-time Super Bowl champion has told the mail company not to deliver anything to his house.

He was kind of annoyed with the number of deliveries he was receiving every day before having to stop those things or gifts from getting delivered.

Jason Kelce’s Argument

Travis Kelce criticized the tradition of posting houses online. He said that when somebody gives people a celebrity's address, they start sending stuff to their homes without thinking. He continued defending his decision to stop mail from getting delivered with this reasoning. He said that he just went to the post office and told everybody to stop bringing stuff to his house, Swift's 'Significant Other' added.

Jason Kelce argued that some of the things sent by people are pretty cool. But the younger brother was in no mood to hear anything about it. He instantly replied that anything that is sent to his house goes right back to the sender. Then he directed his words towards the audience and told them that anything they send to him doesn’t reach him at all.

Travis Kelce also talked about the game show he is hosting on his podcast. The tight end spent a busy weekend with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, attending a charity event, Miami GP, a golf tournament, and a double date with Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes.