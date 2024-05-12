Travis Kelce Is Under a Lot of Pressure to Propose Taylor Swift: Report

Travis Kelce is all ready to take his relationship with girlfriend Taylor Swift one step closer to the wedding rings. However, it's not as easy as it seems. Proposing someone with whom you want to stay the rest of your life is quite a difficult task and this is what the NFL star must be feeling like, these days.

While he would like to take things to the next level as their one-year anniversary approaches, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is under a lot of pressure; this time different from what it's like to win a Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce is under pressure to propose to Taylor Swift, says report

A source has told Life & Style that Travis Kelce is “under pressure to propose,” to his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift. Further, it has been said that it's the “right” time as they have been dating each other for almost a year, and “they’re madly in love.”

While the Tortured Poets Department hitmaker is back to her record-breaking Eras Tour for its second leg in Paris on May 9, the three-time Super Bowl, who is looking for a three-peat with the Chiefs will return to the pitch for training ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

Kelce however, might be seen cheering for the global star on tour whenever he gets the chance to do so. The Eras Tour has played to be a catalyst for their romance now.

Eras Tour played a huge part in their initial romance

It all began at the Eras Tour after he attended the concert last year in July but failed to cross paths. Swift was later seen cheering for Kelce at one of the Chiefs games in September soon after which, it was confirmed that they are dating. The power couple were already close enough to each other ahead of their first public appearance.

Meanwhile, while the second leg of the tour has kicked off, it has brought back a lot of adorable memories of the two from the previous year; the time when their romance was blossoming.

The two went viral for their cute backstage moment during the concert in Argentina where Swift went straight to the 34-year-old American footballer to hug him and share an adorable kiss.

