Travis Kelce Joins Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Paris; All Clues TTPD Singer Dropped for BF

Travis Kelce was seen supporting and enjoying the concert of his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift in Paris. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was captured at Taylor Swift’s sold-out Eras Tour along with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper on May 12 at Paris’ La Defense Arena in the city that never sleeps.

Here are some moments from the night which will make you go into a fairytale world and sing, “This is love story baby just say yes!!”

All clues Taylor Swift dropped for boyfriend Travis Kelce at Eras Tour alongside Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper

Travis Kelce was at his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift’s 87th Eras Tour show which he attended along with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. The Tortured Poets Department hitmaker made sure to make it more special for her NFL beau by adding some lyrics to her song lists dedicated to Kelce from her new album and cutting out others.

The most adorable thing about the concert was Swift performing So High School for the very first time in front of the one the song is all about. Yes, it's for her American football player Travis Kelce. What was more enchanting is that the three-time Super Bowl winner was seen dancing all over the lyrics. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Swift was captured blowing a kiss while So High School was being played.

Kelce was also seen enjoying the 2008 hit You Belong with Me.

Now, let's come to another clue. Swift is famous for how she acknowledges things in her most crafty way. The singer was seen dressed in a Red and Yellow combination which is also the colour of Kelce’s jersey for the Kansas City Chiefs, blowing kisses to her beau during the lyrics, “Cause you know I love the players, and you love the game.”

She also acknowledges saying, “Did you know this is our 87th show?” before she played a mashup of The Alchemy (another song about Kelce) and Treacherous while the Chiefs' tight end was all feeling it. For those who don't know, 87 is also Kelce’s jersey number.

Swift also changed the lyrics of Karma by making it “Guy on the Chiefs” and Travis was seen enjoying this change dedicated to him surrounded by cheering Swifties.

Travis Kelce was joined by Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper at the Eras Tour

It was an evening to remember for the power couple as they were seen having it all during the show in Paris. While Travis Kelce was showing off his moves at his girlfriend Taylor Swift's songs about him, he was captured alongside big names like Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. The model was also seen cheering for her best friend while the 49-year-old American actor joined in all the fun. Indeed a night to remember.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce Is Under a Lot of Pressure to Propose Taylor Swift: Report