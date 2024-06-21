Travis Kelce Keeps GF Taylor Swift Close With A ‘Fearless’ Accessory As He Visits Cannes With Jason And Kylie

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce never misses out on showing his love for his lady Taylor Swift. The love story that started with a mere desire to gift Swift a bracelet is now making waves because of the pop sensation’s Fearless Bracelet. Kelce and Swift’s love saga was the highlight of the 2023 NFL season and now the couple is ruling the hearts of NFL fans.

Travis Kelce attended the popular Cannes Lions Festival which hosts numerous reputed personalities from several backgrounds. The hub of the glamour, Cannes had all the glitters and shines during the festival but Kelce’s little accessory caught everyone’s attention.

Travis Kelce boasts a Taylor Swift bracelet

Kelce attended the film festival with his elder brother and former Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce, and his wife Kylie Kelce. Younger Kelce was seen boasting a Fearless bracelet that recalls Swift’s hit album Fearless in 2008.

The Chiefs tight end wore the same friendship bracelet which worked as a catalyst in their relationship. Seeing the bracelet on Kelce’s arm, the fans were full of love and admiration for the couple.

However, Kelce’s mere desire to gift Swift this bracelet started their relationship. It all started with that one desire and now the couple is sparking engagement rumors

The beginning of the relationship

The relationship began with Kelce sharing his desire on his New Heights podcast to gift the pop sensation a bracelet during one of her concerts. However, his desire didn’t manifest then but the rest is history. Due to this relationship and Swift being an attendee to the NFL games, the NFL recorded the highest viewership in a single season.

Their couple has evolved graciously and with time their growing bond is evident. However, the time will reveal the substance of their engagement rumors. But one thing is for sure, NFL admirers and Swifites are absolutely loving the Kelce-Swift romance saga.