Travis Kelce Leaves Female Spectator’s Head Covered In Blood After Accidentally Hitting Her At Celebrity Golf Tournament

Travis Kelce, a three-time Super Bowl winner, should continue with football. The tight end, who is dating Taylor Swift, had a bad day on Friday (July 12) at the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Nevada, accidentally striking a female fan in the head with a golf ball.

TMZ got a video of the incident, which captured the NFL player with the wounded woman and waiting with her until medics came.

The footage shows the aftermath of the event, with eyewitnesses sharing with TMZ that Travis fired a shot on the 16th fairway that ended up speeding toward bystanders - before slamming a woman on the side of the head.

What happened after Travis Kelce hit the shot?

Travis hangs around with the group as the woman sits on the ground, with someone next to her placing a handkerchief over her head to halt blood flow.

No one appears to be especially concerned or frantic as Kelce continues to gaze about as if waiting for the medic to arrive - who arrives only a few seconds later to tend to the observer.

When they arrive, Travis helps get her to the feet and takes a picture with her before loading her into a golf cart, sitting straight in the passenger seat.

During the whole incident, another wayward ball sailed over the crowd, forcing some to duck. It was reported Travis' older brother Jason hit that ball, so it wasn't exactly an accurate day for the Kelce boys.

When did the incident happen?

The injured woman was ultimately assisted into a golf cart and brought away by paramedics, still holding the back of her head, but not before she smiled momentarily for a photo with the Super Bowl winner.

The incident took place on the 16th fairway at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Stateline, Nevada. While people were still crowded around the injured woman, another wayward golf ball flew overhead, just missing the group.

Multiple individuals can be heard yelling in alarm in the video, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end claims his brother, Jason, fired a similar wild shot.

While Travis looked to be more concerned about the woman's head injury, he eventually moved on and resumed his game, amusing the audience when he said, "I'm gonna say you guys should probably move out of the way."

