Taylor Swift's sizzling romance with NFL star Travis Kelce has set the internet ablaze with speculation after eagle-eyed Swifties spotted what appeared to be a hickey on the singer's neck during her electrifying Stockholm concert.

The revealing love bite, strategically placed above the neckline of her blue lace dress, was nearly as vibrant as Swift's iconic red lipstick, igniting a frenzy among fans who wasted no time in connecting the dots.

Shop Now Advertisement

Taylor Swift’s hickey goes viral on TikTok

The alleged hickey sighting came to light through a now-viral video shared by a TikTok user, which has garnered over 650,000 views and is still counting.

In the clip, the camera zooms in on Swift's face during her performance of Champagne Problems, revealing a curious red mark on the right side of her neck.

The alleged hickey sighting came hot on the heels of Swift's romantic Italian getaway with Kelce, where the couple was spotted indulging in PDA-packed escapades.

From candlelit dinners to intimate boat rides on Lake Como, the pair seemed utterly smitten, leaving Swifties swooning over their fairytale-esque romance.

As one fan excitedly exclaimed, "NOW MISS TAYLOR ALISON SWIFT IS THAT A HICKEY ON YOUR NECK OR DID YOU 'BURN YOURSELF WITH A HAIR STRAIGHTENER'???"

Others couldn't help but draw parallels to Swift's own lyrics, with one Swiftie quipping, "So High School is getting a little too real," referring to the romantic track from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The hickey speculation was further fueled by Swift's not-so-subtle nods to her beau during her Paris concert.

Repping the Kansas City Chiefs colors in a bedazzled bustier and skater skirt for the 1989 era of her show, she even changed the lyrics to Karma, singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me."

Inside scoop on Travis Kelce’s and Taylor Swift’s Italian escapades

According to reports, Swift and Kelce's intimate getaway in Italy lasted four days, with a source revealing the couple's romantic antics.

"On the first night, they went for a long walk around the lake late at night [between 11 and midnight]," the insider disclosed. The source added, "It was very romantic. At times they would walk hand in hand. They would also exchange a kiss every so often."

The source further shared, "It was clear that she was trying to capture the moment for posterity, and the cute thing was that she didn't use a phone but a little Olympus camera."

Swifties unite in celebration

Fans took to the comments section to express their excitement and joy over the alleged hickey sighting. "I could not love this for her more. She she knoowwsss what she's doing," one Swiftie gushed.

"I thought we were looking at her earrings and then I saw the little love mark lol," another fan mused.

However, some fans remained skeptical, suggesting that the red mark could be a flat iron burn or a mark left by Swift's guitar.

As the internet buzzed with theories and speculations, one thing was clear: Swift's romance with Kelce has taken on a fairytale-like quality, with the singer's once-lovestruck lyrics seemingly coming to life.

Whether it's a hickey or a mere coincidence, the alleged love bite has undoubtedly added fuel to the fire, turning Swift's romantic rendezvous into a topic of intense fascination for fans worldwide.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to Reunite at Monaco Grand Prix After Romantic Outings in Italy: Report