Travis Kelce Looks Forward to Fulfilling His Mother's Dream; Wants to Buy Her a Vineyard in Italy

Travis Kelce is reported to have been planning to add a winery to his business portfolio. The NFL star wants to help his mother achieve her dream. He is likely to buy a vineyard in Italy with his mother Donna Kelce.

Travis recently bought major stakes in a light beer brand with his brother Jason Kelce. He is set to add another venture to his offseason adventures. An insider close to the Chiefs told the Sun that Kelce wants to diversify his investments. After showcasing his skills in the US, the tight end is headed to Europe.

Travis Kelce to own a vineyard in Italy for his mother

The top-paid Tight End in the world will soon visit Italy with his mother Donna Kelce who is interested in the project. Travis is trying his best to make it happen since he wants to make his mother happy.

Kelce’s team is already looking out for leaders in the wine industry. The 3x Super Bowl champion can't wait to build a brand of his own. They have begun negotiations with multiple investors and owners.

Travis recently went to Italy with his girlfriend Taylor Swift. The couple enjoyed a romantic getaway with each other in Lake Como, Italy. He is stunned by Italy’s landscape, culture, and beauty.

The Sun reports the Kelce family has already gained interest from potential business partners. Kelce's rise in fame since he started dating Taylor Swift plays a huge role in these deals.

Travis Kelce’s investments and offseason adventures

Kelce has invested in F1 racing Alpine with his teammate Patrick Mahomes. He also owns some stakes in machine startup Hydrow. He recently shot a promotional video with Olivia Dunne for his Club Car Wash business.

The Chiefs’ Tight End co-hosts the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce. Travis will also feature in Ryan Murphy’s horror series Grotesquerie. He has also finished shooting the game show Are Your Smarter Than a Celebrity. Kelce will host the quiz show set to stream on Amazon Prime.