It looks like Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has reportedly taken on a new role as Taylor Swift's unofficial bodyguard.

Sources close to the couple reveal that Kelce has made a solemn promise to Swift's family, vowing to protect the global superstar at all costs.

As their relationship approaches the one-year mark, Swift's inner circle is said to be increasingly comfortable with the NFL player's presence in her life.

An insider shared with The Mirror Online that Kelce has become a "built-in bodyguard" for the singer, providing an added layer of security that has put her family and friends at ease.

"Taylor's family and everyone who knows her is so relieved by her relationship with Travis," the source explained.

"Not only because she is madly in love but also because he makes her security personnel's job much easier."

The source went on to highlight the impact of Kelce's imposing physical presence, stating, "No one will try to come close to her when she is holding hands with her powerhouse boyfriend."

This natural deterrent has apparently made Swift's public outings more manageable from a security standpoint.

Kelce himself has been open about his protective nature when it comes to Swift. On his podcast New Heights, co-hosted with his brother Jason Kelce, the Chiefs star discussed his mindset during their early dates in New York City.

Advertisement

"I feel like whenever I'm on a date, I'm always having the sense that I'm a man in the situation," Kelce shared. "I'm protective, yeah, for sure. You always have to have that feeling or self-awareness, I guess."

The couple's romance has been anything but low-key. Swift made headlines by attending 13 NFL games during the 2023 season, including a dramatic 13-hour flight from Tokyo to watch Kelce win the Super Bowl.

For his part, Kelce has been spotted supporting Swift at her Eras Tour concerts across multiple continents.

As their relationship continues to flourish, rumors of a potential engagement have begun to circulate.

Page Six reported that Kelce had already asked Swift's father for his blessing to propose, just months into their relationship.

While neither party has confirmed these reports, sources suggest that an engagement announcement could be on the horizon.

Despite their strong connection, the couple has faced challenges due to their demanding careers.

Advertisement

Recent weeks have seen them spending time apart, with Swift continuing her European tour dates while Kelce returns to Kansas City for the Chiefs' training camp.

However, fans of the couple can take heart. Swift is expected to wrap up the European leg of her tour within the next two weeks, with reports suggesting she plans to fly directly to Kansas City to reunite with Kelce.

ALSO READ: Watch: Travis Kelce Charms Young Fan by Signing Taylor Swift Chiefs Jersey at Training Camp