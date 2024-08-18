Travis Kelce Makes a Hilariously Spot-On Kermit the Frog Impression of Patrick Mahomes

Hollywood is growing on Travis Kelce. It was just last week that the Chiefs TE stepped into the anchoring business by taking over the hosting duties at the Prime Video show ‘Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?’ Now he is casually trying his hand at mimicry business by copying the viral Kermit the Frog’s impression of his QB buddy Patrick Mahomes.

Despite losing their preseason clash against the Lions, the Chiefs gave plenty of reasons to their fans to celebrate. One of them came from Travis Kelce as he tried to impersonate Patrick Mahomes’ reaction to Kelce snagging his viral behind-the-back pass in the first half of the game (more on that in a minute). Just like Mahomes, Kelce joked around with his response to the incident as well.

Nailing the impression of Patrick Mahomes in the perfect Hermit the Frog impression, Kelce said, “It wasn’t a play? Nah, it was a play… it was a first down.” Although he did clarify that he might have misheard what Mahomes said because of his distinctive voice but continued anyways since the QB’s voice has long been compared to the famous character from The Muppet.

“You know he’s got the voice thing, so he kind of mumbles,” Kelce jokingly explained, producing a sound remarkably like Hermit the Frog. “So he kind of mumbled out the play and I couldn’t hear it. I was walking up to the line trying to decipher what he was saying, and before I knew it he snapped the ball,” Kelce said, explaining the situation.

In the first half, Mahomes threw an iconic behind-the-back ball to Kelce as Detroit defensive lineman Josh Paschal was beginning to bear down on him. Kelce reached out and snagged the ball, instantly making Mahomes’ throw the highlight of the game despite the fact that their team lost the match.

Mahomes also gave a hilarious reason as a joke when asked about it. “Travis didn’t run the route he was supposed to run… I was mad, I was pissed off at Travis…out of spite, I threw a behind-the-back pass,” Mahomes said. “But now it’s going to be a highlight,” Mahomes said in the mid game interview in a joking way.

Several fans got the joke instantly, and they called Mahomes out online. Now that the jokes are out of the way, if Mahomes and Co. will really need to step up their game in their last preseason clash.