Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce entertained fans with his spot-on impression of quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the latest episode of the New Heights podcast.

The show, which featured special guest Adam Sandler, covered a wide range of topics, including Kelce's upcoming role in the highly anticipated Happy Gilmore sequel.

The highlight of the episode came when Kelce, discussing his golfing abilities, suddenly broke into an uncanny imitation of his teammate Patrick Mahomes.

"You can hear Pat Mahomes in the background telling you where it went," Kelce said, perfectly mimicking the quarterback's distinctive voice.

This impromptu performance left both Sandler and listeners bawling, showcasing Kelce's comedic timing and his close bond with Mahomes.

This isn't the first time Kelce has shown off his Mahomes impression.

Fans may recall his mimicking skills on Saturday Night Live in March 2023, where he first unveiled his talent for mimicking the star quarterback.

The impression has since become a fan favorite, with videos of Kelce's Mahomes voice trending on social media platforms like TikTok.

The podcast also touched on Kelce's entry into the world of acting, with Sandler confirming the NFL star's role in the upcoming Happy Gilmore sequel.

While details about Kelce's character remain under wraps, the tight end expressed his excitement about the project.

Advertisement

"I can hit it around 320 [yards] consistently off the drive," Kelce said, adding, "I can be three holes over or next to the hole though."

Interestingly, Kelce's involvement in the Happy Gilmore sequel draws parallels to his own athletic journey.

Much like the film's protagonist, who transitions from ice hockey to golf, Kelce had a background in ice hockey before making his mark in football.

Ed Kelce, Travis's father, once remarked on his son's hockey talents, suggesting he could have pursued a professional career in the sport.

During the podcast, Kelce acknowledged Sandler's influence on popularizing golf, stating, "You inspired an entire generation to get on the golf course."

Sandler during the episode revealed that Kelce's involvement was a key factor in the film's development.

"The whole thing was to hang out with Travis. That's why we put it together," Sandler jokes.

Another noteworthy update, Travis and Jason Kelce have secured a massive deal with Amazon's Wondery for their hit podcast New Heights.

Advertisement

This agreement, valued at over $100 million, is said to be a significant milestone in the rapidly evolving digital media landscape.

The partnership with Wondery kicked off on Wednesday, coinciding with the start of the new season.

As the Chiefs prepare for their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, Kelce's off-field activities continue to gain attention.

His chemistry with Mahomes, both on and off the field, remains a big reason for Chiefs' success, with their playful rapport extending beyond game day.

The upcoming Happy Gilmore sequel and Kelce's involvement have generated significant buzz among fans of both sports and cinema.

As the 2024 NFL season kicks off, fans will be watching closely to see how Kelce balances his on-field responsibilities with his growing entertainment career.