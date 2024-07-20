Travis Kelce Misses Taylor Swift’s Suprise Mashup Performance Featuring ‘Football Helmet’ Lyric at Germany Eras Tour Concert
Taylor Swift performed a surprise mashup at the Germany Eras Tour on Friday, July 19. But her beau Travis Kelce wasn’t in the audience to listen to ‘Football Helmet’ lyrics.
Taylor Swift concluded the Giesenkirchen leg of her Germany Eras Tour on Friday. The pop icon performed in the city on July 17, 18 and 19. Travis Kelce was in attendance for the first two nights. However, he had to return to the Chiefs training camp on Friday. The 3-time Super Bowl champion missed Swift’s surprise mashup with ‘football helmet’ lyrics.
The Cruel Summer singer has publicly announced her love for her beau on multiple occasions recently. On the first night at Wembley, Taylor Swift mimicked Travis Kelce’s Archer celebration. During the So High School performance, she shot an invisible arrow into the night sky. The music sensation notched up her game in Germany.
Taylor Swift drops romantic mashup for Travis Kelce
Swift combined her 2019 release Paper Rings and 2012’s Stay Stay Stay for the final show in Giesenkirchen. “I like shiny things, but I’d marry you with paper rings, that’s right, you're the one I want,” she sang. Swift then brought the other song into the picture.
“That’s when you came in wearing a football helmet,” she switched to Stay Stay Stay. The lyrics have gained a whole new meaning since Swift started dating Kelce. The Chiefs tight couldn’t witness the mashup live as he had to return to Kansas City.
It was probably the power couple’s last meet for the near future. Swift isn’t likely to travel back to Kansas before wrapping up the European leg of Eras Tour. Kelce has begun preparations for the upcoming NFL season. He recently faced backlash for travelling to Germany on July 17 and 18.
Also Read: Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Engaged? Rumors Say the NFL Star Proposed During Their Date at Lake Como
In the next two weeks, Swift has four more shows in Hamburg and Munich. She will then go back to London for five more performances in London. The Chiefs have their first game of the 2024-25 season on September 5.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce perform together
Swift and Kelce took the stage together for the first time on June 23 in London. The celebrity couple stunned the 90,000 fans at the Wembley Stadium. Kelce appeared on the stage on the final night of the London Eras Tour.
During the show, Travis donned a black tuxedo and a hat for a transition skit. The 14-time Grammy winner pretended to faint. The top-paid NFL tight end gently picked her up. Travis carried her girlfriend to the centre of the stage. He kept fanning her until she changed into a dazzling dress and started singing again.
Travis Kelce has hinted at more performances with Taylor Swift in the future. For now, he would focus on completing the first-ever three-peat in the NFL. Swift will wrap up her tour in December, but she is also expected to attend NFL games before that.