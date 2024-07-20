Travis Kelce Misses Taylor Swift’s Suprise Mashup Performance Featuring ‘Football Helmet’ Lyric at Germany Eras Tour Concert

Taylor Swift concluded the Giesenkirchen leg of her Germany Eras Tour on Friday. The pop icon performed in the city on July 17, 18 and 19. Travis Kelce was in attendance for the first two nights. However, he had to return to the Chiefs training camp on Friday. The 3-time Super Bowl champion missed Swift’s surprise mashup with ‘football helmet’ lyrics.

The Cruel Summer singer has publicly announced her love for her beau on multiple occasions recently. On the first night at Wembley, Taylor Swift mimicked Travis Kelce’s Archer celebration . During the So High School performance, she shot an invisible arrow into the night sky. The music sensation notched up her game in Germany.

Taylor Swift drops romantic mashup for Travis Kelce

Swift combined her 2019 release Paper Rings and 2012’s Stay Stay Stay for the final show in Giesenkirchen. “I like shiny things, but I’d marry you with paper rings, that’s right, you're the one I want,” she sang. Swift then brought the other song into the picture.

“That’s when you came in wearing a football helmet,” she switched to Stay Stay Stay. The lyrics have gained a whole new meaning since Swift started dating Kelce. The Chiefs tight couldn’t witness the mashup live as he had to return to Kansas City.

Advertisement

It was probably the power couple’s last meet for the near future. Swift isn’t likely to travel back to Kansas before wrapping up the European leg of Eras Tour. Kelce has begun preparations for the upcoming NFL season. He recently faced backlash for travelling to Germany on July 17 and 18.

Also Read: Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Engaged? Rumors Say the NFL Star Proposed During Their Date at Lake Como

In the next two weeks, Swift has four more shows in Hamburg and Munich. She will then go back to London for five more performances in London. The Chiefs have their first game of the 2024-25 season on September 5.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce perform together

Swift and Kelce took the stage together for the first time on June 23 in London. The celebrity couple stunned the 90,000 fans at the Wembley Stadium. Kelce appeared on the stage on the final night of the London Eras Tour.

Advertisement