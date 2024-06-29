Travis Kelce Names the One Team He Would Like to Join Other Than Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

Travis Kelce has been the Chiefs' tight end for over a decade. The NFL star was recently asked about his desire to join another team. He said he would certainly like to play for a team in London.

The Kelce brothers recorded this week’s New Heights episode in London. They had flown down from Cannes to attend Taylor Swift’s concert. Travis and Jason also discussed the possibility of overseas NFL teams.

Also Read: Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Travis Kelce Extends His Stay With Kansas City Chiefs; DETAILS Inside

Travis Kelce would love to play for a London-based franchise

The New Heights show has a segment called No Dumb Questions. One of the fans asked if Kelce would play for a team in London. “Yes, 100 percent,” Travis replied. He added that he was waiting for that team.

Travis Kelce explained his decision to accept the offer. The tight end will only leave the Chiefs if he gets to play abroad. There is no other scenario in which he would play for any other team in the NFL.

Retired NFL star Jason Kelce asked his brother about the league reaching London. The 3x Super Bowl had his answer ready for the situation. He believes that the NFL will expand itself to Europe in less than a decade.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Aims to Win Same Number of Super Bowl Rings as Michael Jordan’s NBA Championships

Advertisement

Travis Kelce guesses which countries are most likely to have an NFL team of their own

Travis Kelce is certain that London would be the first overseas team in the NFL. He reasoned that many NFL games have been conducted in London. The city has hosted 42 games including 33 regular season games. Wembley Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Twickenham Stadium were some of the major venues.

“If there's an NFL team, the first city it's coming to is London,” Jason said. He was ready to go on record for that. The 36-year-old said London fans have the most appetite for the game outside the US. He added that Munich or Berlin might have a franchise as well.