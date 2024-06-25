Travis Kelce Now Has a Pizza Joint Chain; All Thanks to His Romantic Italy Getaway With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is looking forward to extending his business empire. The Chiefs’ tight end is set to build his own pizza joint chain. His trip to Lake Como, Italy with his girlfriend Taylor Swift made him fall in love with the food item.

Travis Kelce invested in Garage Beer with brother Jason Kelce a couple of weeks ago. He also dreams of buying a vineyard in Italy for his mother. It seems that the NFL star is already setting himself up for life after football.

Travis Kelce wants to open a pizza joint chain

An insider revealed that Kelce will invest $2 Million in the fast food business. He’s held a meeting with some investors. He intends to continue with the strategy after securing nearly $3 Million in funding.

The aim is to open the first branch in Kansas City by spring 2025. Chicago, New York City, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Detroit will follow. Travis Kelce is very keen on investing in the food industry.

Besides providing great food, Kelce desires to have a great interior design. His restaurant design would be inspired by Italy’s culture and landscape. He learned multiple new ways to make pizza on his recent outing with his girlfriend Taylor Swift. The 3x Super Bowl champion is a huge fan of pepperoni pizza.

Travis Kelce’s offseason adventures following relationship with Taylor Swift

Kelce celebrated the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII win with Swift for a couple of months. But he tried his hand at different gigs after that. He will feature as a host in the game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity.

Travis Kelce has also signed up for Ryan Murphy’s horror series. The top-paid NFL TE is in the Grotesquerie’s cast. He co-hosts the New Heights show with his brother. Kelce even asked his fellow footballers to look out for their future in the offseason.