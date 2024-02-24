Travis Kelce Once REVEALED He'd Kiss Girlfriend Taylor Swift But Ditch Her To Marry THIS CELEBRITY instead; DEETS

After his old tweets, an old interview of Travis Kelce is going viral on the internet, where he talks about ditching Taylor Swift. In the viral interview video, the Chiefs tight end said that he'd kiss current girlfriend Taylor Swift but won't marry her. This is the celebrity singer he would marry instead:

Which celebrity did Travis Kelce choose to marry instead of Taylor Swift?

Travis Kelce's old interview with AfterBuzz TV back in 2016 has recently resurfaced and is going viral on the internet. The reason behind the interview going viral is because of what Travis said back then. So in the interview, the Chiefs' tight end was playing the classic 'FMK' game but with a little twist.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Has THESE 'Rules And Regulations' For Travis Kelce and Chiefs' Star Is ‘Not So Happy’ About It

The 'FMK' Travis stands for kill, marry, and kiss. The original 'FMK' stands for f**k, marry and kill. Kelce was given three options i.e. Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift. Travis Kelce made it a standpoint, as he noted clearly that Ariana is a great human but he'd pick her for 'kill'.

Advertisement

After sliding Ariana Grande to 'Kill', he was left with Taylor Swift and Katy Perry. Travis chose to 'Kiss' Taylor Swift but ditched her and chose to 'marry' Katy Perry. Little did he know that he would be crossing paths with both of these celebrities.

Also Read: PETA Call Out Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift After Their Sydney Zoo Date, Ask Them To Visit THIS Place Instead

Good thing that this is a previous statement because Katy Perry and Taylor Swift had a strong beef back then. Today, there's no way Travis would not have chosen Taylor Swift to marry him. Interestingly, he would not have played this game in the first place, according to the rules Taylor had set for him .

History came all the way back to Travis as he enjoyed Taylor's concert with Katy Perry

Travis Kelce is currently in Australia, spending some quality time with her girlfriend Taylor Swift. Chiefs tight end went to Taylor's recent Eras Tour concert in Sydney and he wasn't alone. Standing in the same VIP tent was Katy Perry, who sang along with her friends and Travis, Taylor Swift's songs.

All the beef was back in history and currently, they have no bad blood. She attending her concerts, not just once, but multiple times is proof that Katy Perry is friends with Taylor and now friends with Travis as well. Just wondering if Katy Perry ever talked about this interview with Travis. What do you think?

Also Read: Travis Kelce And Machine Gun Kelly’s Friendship Timeline