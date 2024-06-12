Travis Kelce Opens Up on Cooking With Taylor Swift; Leaves Cheeky Sweet Cinnamon-Filled Answer

Travis Kelce's recent press conference went over some personal questions about whether the NFL star and his “significant other” aka Taylor Swift cook together.

A video of the power couple went viral when Taylor Swift posted him for the first time on her Instagram during her promotion of The Tourtoured Poets Department where she was seen in the kitchen cooking and sharing an adorable kiss on the cheeks from her NFL beau.

The following adorable video made everyone curious if the two share cooking skills together and Travis has a perfect answer to it.

Travis Kelce leaves cinnamon filled hint when asked about cooking with Taylor Swift

During his appearance at a press conference, Travis Kelce was asked if he cooks with his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The curious reporter said, “There's a YouTube Short of you cooking with your significant other, and I just kinda want to know what you like cooking together?”

Kelce, calling it a “good question” stated that he would instead “just keep personal”. However, he revealed that he thoroughly does “enjoy cooking with her.”

The highest-paid tight end then moves towards the next question but gives a shout out to his famous girlfriend's cooking skills.

Before the 34-year-old exits the press conference, he says, “Taylor makes a great pop-tart and cinnamon roll," with a smile on his face followed by cheers from the audience and reporters.

Travis Kelce is not the only one to talk about Taylor Swift's cooking skills

Yes! Travis Kelce is not the first one to give a shout-out to Taylor Swift's cooking skills. The Kansas City Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid made a comment earlier about how good pop tart the Lover singer can make.

While speaking with T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert, the highest-paid manager of 2024 called Swift a “good girl.” The 66-year-old then went on to share how the 14-time Grammy winner has not just won the hearts of her NFL beau but of the entire Chiefs team.

Ried revealed that the Cruel Summer hitmaker made some homemade pop tarts for offensive linemen. He also complained about the pop star not giving him any, calling it "a big problem.”

Meanwhile, Swift is currently busy with the Eras Tour while Kelce is enjoying some offseason activities away from the football ground. The Chiefs would be vying to win a three-peat this season.

