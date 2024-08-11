Travis Kelce Pampers Taylor Swift With USD 5.8K Red Roses and Chocolate as He Couldn’t Be There With Her Amid Vienna Terror Threat

Travis Kelce recently pampered his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, with USD 5.8k roses and chocolate to lift her mood as the American singer-songwriter had to cancel her show in Vienna, Austria on Aug. 8, 9, and 10 amid the terror attack threat.

The American football tight end spent thousands of dollars worth of treats that included bouquets of flowers, such as red and pink roses and hydrangeas.

He also made sure to surprise the love of his life with an assortment of her favorite treats, including macarons from renowned pastry chef Pierre Hermé, pastels de nata from Lisbon, and cannoli from Milan, among other items.

It should be noted that Travis Kelce spent much of the summer traveling Europe to support the 34-year-old singer for her Eras Tour concert. However, he had to fly back to Missouri to attend training camp, which started on Sunday, July 21.

However, now, a source has mentioned that Kelce couldn't fly out to be with Swift in this situation, so to make it up to her, he sent her some cute surprises; “To give her some sweetness in her week and life, after what happened this week, he sent her some of her favorite flowers and also some of the delights she fell in love with while she was touring in Europe”

Kelce is aware of the little surprises and gestures that Swift adores; thus, he did exactly what was needed to help the singer feel better during Vienna's recent tense situation.

Swift was forced to cancel her three gigs as the venue received death threats. Shortly, cops arrested three teens aged 17-19 who were connected to ISIS. They wanted to kill as many people as possible as they planned a mass attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, where around 65,000 fans were expected to mark their presence.

Kelce, who is with the Kansas City for his ongoing NFL training camp, was the first person to reach out to the singer after her Tour concert got canceled. He also made sure to be in constant contact with Swift.

After the show was canceled, Taylor Swift made sure to surprise her fans with something that could lift their spirits as well.

In collaboration with Disney+, Swift stunned her fans with Swift’s Disney Film The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) to broadcast on television for free on Saturday night. This was to compensate those who were eagerly waiting for the You Belong With Me singer’s show in Vienna.

