Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and other global athletes join F1 Alpine as strategic investors in their USD 200,000,000 fund

It's happening! Alpine F1 Team is finally expanding in terms of investors, with famous sportsmen across the globe being a part of it. According to recent reports, famous athletes such as Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, etc. have invested in Alpine's $200,000,000 fund. Keep reading to know who all the famous investors of Alpine F1 are. Here we go!

Investor list of F1 Team Alpine, and Otro Capital's Co-founder's latest statement

Alpine is an F1 team, owned by Renault. The team name was rebranded in 2021 into Alpine but currently is one of the renowned teams of F1. Otro Capital, which was an investor group earlier in 2023 invested $200 Million and acquired approximately 24% of the team's share.

Later, Otro Capital was joined by other investors, coming from all around the globe to be a part of the team. The early investors of Alpine, excluding Otro Capital, were Maximum Effort Investments and RedBird Capital Partners. Do you know you were another famous individual, early investor? Famous Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds, who also co-owns a football team called Wrexham A.F.C.

Other investors who joined later are Anthony Joshua, Travis Kelce, Rory McIlroy, Juan Mata (Chelsea Footballer), and Roger Ehrenberg who is a famous investor of Real Salt Lake and Miami Marlins. The co-founder of Otro Capital, Alec Scheiner, who holds a big chunk of shares in Alpine, welcomed the news investors with open hearts.

Talking about the same, reported by TOI, the co-founder said, "We are honored at Otro Capital to be joined by this particular group of investors in our Alpine F1 investment in partnership with RedBird Capital Partners and Maximum Effort Investment." Alec Scheiner also said that these new investors are the best class and will contribute to Alpine's growth.

