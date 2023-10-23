Travis Kelce performs two times better during NFL games with Taylor Swift in attendance; Stats suggest

Taylor Swift doesn't just have an effect on social media, but on NFL games as well. There was speculation earlier that whenever Taylor Swift is present in a game of Kansas City Chiefs, it just helps Travis Kelce perform better.

But recently, in the match against the Los Angeles Chargers that the Chiefs won by 31-17, the speculation came true. Travis Kelce does perform better in Taylor’s presence. Let's get into the details of this story now:

The truth behind Travis Kelce being a better player in the presence of Taylor Swift in the stands

It's a fact now, backed by actual statistics. So it's a solid fact that Travis Kelce does perform better in the game when Taylor Swift is in the stands, cheering the team up. During the Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers, CBS Sports shared a fact sheet giving a detailed description of 'how Travis Kelce performs in Taylor Swift's presence'.

According to the statistics shared, Travis Kelce has an average of 46.5 yards in the games that he played in the absence of Taylor Swift. However, things change drastically when Taylor Swift comes into the picture. The average yards-per-game of the star tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs skyrockets to 99.0 with Taylor Swift in attendance. Isn't that fascinating?

Also Read: 'I felt terrible for Taylor': When Travis Kelce' panicked about Taylor Swift having a conversation with daddy Kelce, that he wasn’t a part of

Kansas City Chiefs will next be facing the Denver Broncos on October 30 at the Empower Field at Mile High, Denver. What do you say, do you think Taylor Swift will be there, present in the stands to support Travis Kelce?