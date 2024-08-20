Travis Kelce Political Views: Is Chiefs Star a Democrat or a Republican? Find Out

Travis Kelce, the most buzzing name in the NFL, is well on his way to becoming the most popular personal brand globally. Given his status as one of the top TEs in the league, if not the best, plus his affiliation with Taylor Swift is just attracting more and more fans to him. In the wake of his massive popularity, fans are now wondering what Kelce’s political inclinations are. While the Chiefs' star TE has never revealed it clear-cut, neither has he endorsed any, but he has made references to which ideologies he prefers.

Let’s start from 2017. Back then, Kelce took a knee during the National anthem to show his solidarity support for Colin Kaepernick, who got blackballed just a year before from the NFL for his social activism and political affiliation. Kaepernick mainly focused on speaking up against racial discrimination, social justice, and police brutality.

Not only this, in 2020, Kelce chipped in his part for the Black Lives Matter movement on his social media, sharing a message condemning ‘White privilege. During the same time, Kelce also shared and anti-racism ad in collaboration with Nike.

In July 2023, Kelce joined hands with Bud Light and appeared in their beer advertisement. The ad was released mere weeks after the company received a wave of right-wing backlash for including influencer Dylan Mulvaney in a paid partnership.

In September 2023, Kelce also paired up with Pfizer to promote their vaccine for Covid-19 by posting a video on his Instagram page. The point to note here is the vaccine has been a point of contention for many conservatives and right-leaning folks due to widespread vaccine misinformation and politically charged fear mongering.

While Kelce has maintained an air of political neutrality, both in his words and on social media, he has made several vote appeals. Subsequently, Kelce has also met both Democratic president Joe Biden and former Republican president Donald Trump.

Despite this, Travis Kelce finds himself on the receiving end of some ‘anti-woke’ criticism from right-wing and conservative personalities. For example, Kelce’s partnerships with Bud Light resulted in large-scale criticism of him. The same tirade followed when Kelce joined hands with Pfizer, with backlash coming especially from anti-vax republicans. Megyn Kelly, the host of SiriusXM show, complained that the reason for Kelce pushing ‘woke’ things was because he’s “with Taylor, he endorsed Bud Light post-controversy, and he’s pushing the Pfizer vax."

Speaking of Swift, Kelce’s affiliation with Swift only fielded criticism from the right-wing supporters since the global pop sensation has a strong political affiliation for the left. This was evident from her supporting the Black Lives Matter and Time’s Up movements, and advocating for and donating to LGBTQ+ rights causes; and speaking out against white supremacy and gun violence in the U.S. Not to mention that she publicly endorsed Biden in 2020, making a voting appeal for him.

All of this combined is making people make more and more assumptions about Kelce, with them strongly believing that the TE is getting more and more inclined towards the liberal ideologies. However, Kelce continues to maintain his neutral stance on politics.