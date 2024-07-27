Travis Kelce Pours Love to a Taylor Swift Fan With a Special Gift

Travis Kelce might be away from Taylor Swift following his training camp in Kansas City, but the Swifties don't let the NFL star miss her. And in return, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shows them a sweet gesture to show love.

Recently, a Swiftie was poured with love by Kelce as he gave her his gloves during the training camp on Friday. The 34-year-old last attended his global star girlfriend’s Eras Tour concert in Germany recently before heading back to the practice session ahead of the upcoming NFL season.

Travis Kelce pours love at a Taylor Swift fan by gifting her his gloves at Kansas City Chiefs training camp

A lucky Taylor Swift fan was gifted gloves by Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Friday, and this made the fan's day. They couldn't resist sharing this on the internet.

A user on the internet wrote, “Travis saw my niece, wearing a Taylor @Chiefs shirt, threw his glove, missed, pointed at her, and threw again.”

Further, it was written, “And I was completely unhinged and lost my mind. Clyde signed the boys stuff. @tkelce and @Clydro_22, the best, thank you!! You made training camp so fun #ChiefsKingdom.”

The user went on to share more clips and images from the training session. As per one of the posts by the user, they are “going to see Taylor in Indy in November, and I told her she has to wear it!! We are beaming; it truly is so special to her.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the three-time Super Bowl champion is gearing up for a three-peat this season after winning his second consecutive Lombardi Trophy, and the defending champions have already started the preparations.

Ahead of this, Kelce and Swift spent some quality time and even went on vacations during the NFL offseason and while the Cruel Summer hitmaker was on break. During this time, the two became very close to each other.

Swift was even seen hanging out with Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes. The singer has already impressed everyone surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs star.

Taylor Swift's father reveals how he feels about his daughter's relationship with Travis Kelce

We might have heard many comments from Travis Kelce's side regarding his relationship with Taylor Swift, including from his brother Jason Kelce, his wife Kylie Kelce, coach Andy Reid, teammates Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes, and more. Meanwhile, the singer's father has come forward to disclose his honest feelings.

Advertisement

A 51-year-old Australian photojournalist Ben McDonald met Swift's father, Scott Swift, early in the morning in Neutral Bay, and it has been revealed that her family thinks Kelce will keep the 14-time Grammy Award winner star “safe.”

A report in the UK Mirror stated that the Super Bowl winner is considered to be a "built-in bodyguard" following his stunning physique.

Meanwhile, the two are set to go through a busy schedule. While the American footballer is back to football, Swift is busy with her record-breaking Eras Tour.

ALSO READ: ‘Like He’s Brad Pitt’: Taylor Swift’s Influence Has Changed Travis Kelce and Made Him Less Humble